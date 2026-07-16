Family of man who took his own life in hospital settles action for €1m

The HSE and St Stephen’s Hospital, Glanmire, apologised in a letter read to the High Court for the 'failings in the care' afforded to the man. Photograph: Getty Images/iStock

The family of a man who took his own life hours after his admission to a psychiatric hospital in Cork has settled a High Court action for €1 million against the HSE over his death.

The HSE and St Stephen’s Hospital, Glanmire, also apologised in a letter read to the High Court for the “failings in the care” afforded to the man, who was found dead in his hospital room more than six years ago.

The man and his family cannot be named by order of the court.

John O’Mahony, barrister for the family, told the court he believed the €1 million settlement figure to be one of the largest in such a case. He told the court a breach of duty was admitted and the settlement was reached with the HSE after mediation.

The man who died had a history of psychiatric illness and spent nine days in the Glanmire hospital earlier in November 2019. He was diagnosed with paranoid psychosis and was discharged home with an outpatient appointment on November 21st, 2019.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that three days later, on November 24th, 2019, the man left home, having informed a family member he wanted to take his own life. He was brought by gardaí to emergency departments of two hospitals in Cork where it was claimed attempts were made to admit him.

He was next brought to St Stephen’s Hospital at 2.30am on the morning of November 25th and admitted. However, he was found dead in his room before 9am that morning.

O’Mahony told the court the man had been an inpatient at the psychiatric hospital on a number of occasions. In the hours before his death, he was admitted as a voluntary patient having “threatened suicide in a very emphatic manner”, he added.

The man was “in a very precarious state” and had consumed alcohol. However, after talking to staff he said he would not carry out his threats and he was put in a single room, counsel said.

A system analysis review carried out by the HSE after the man’s death made a number of recommendations, including that when a single room is used for the admission of a patient presenting with suicidal ideation, a robust plan must be in place to minimise the risk. It also recommended that mental health staff should receive training on suicide prevention and a protocol be implemented in relation to new admissions.

The HSE and St Stephen’s Hospital, in a letter read to the court, said the hospital will endeavour to ensure lessons are learned from the incident.

“We wish to apologise to you unreservedly and offer our heartfelt condolences. We acknowledge the grief and suffering that you and your family continue to endure. We are truly sorry,” the letter added.

The man’s wife had sued the HSE over his death.

In the proceedings it was claimed there was a failure to take, read or consider the man’s medical history and a failure to take into account his history of paranoid psychosis and schizoaffective disorder. It was further claimed there was a failure to take into account the man’s suicide attempt hours before his hospital admittance.

It was also contended that excessive and unwarranted reliance was placed on the man’s assertion that he would not self harm and there was a failure to set up or maintain a proper suicide watch and to keep the man under continuous observation.