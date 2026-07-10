Those behind Moygashel bonfire have ‘agenda full of hate and bigotry’, says judge

The remains of the Moygashel, Co Tyrone, bonfire. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Those who placed a replica of a mosque on top of a bonfire have an “agenda full of hate and bigotry towards others”, a judge has said.

District judge Barney McElholm made the comments as he refused bail to a man charged with incitement to hatred linked to the loyalist bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Brian Conrad Neill (56), of Hollow Mills, Newmills, Dungannon, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The alleged offence Neill is charged with occurred on Wednesday, the night the mosque was placed on the bonfire, which has received widespread condemnation.

The court heard he is accused of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or displaying written material that was threatening, abusive or insulting intending to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

Neill confirmed to the court he understood the charges.

A detective constable said she was aware of the circumstances of the case and could connect the accused to the charge.

During an application for bail, the officer said police were made aware on Wednesday night of a structure being added to the top of the Moygashel bonfire, which was covered by a blue tarpaulin.

She said there were around 70 to 100 people in the area and some males were observed on top of the bonfire, some wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

She said one male on top of the bonfire was not wearing a face covering and appeared to be assisting two masked men in pulling up two signs to be screwed on to the bonfire.

One sign said “Secure our borders” and other said “End the threat of radical Islam”.

She said when the blue tarpaulin was removed, a “mosque-like” structure was left on top of the bonfire.

The officer said it included Arabic writing which had been translated as “Islamic Fascism”.

She said the males then made their way down the bonfire.

Neill was seen getting into a car and was then stopped by police and arrested, she told the court.

The officer said he told police during interview he had been asked by two unknown males wearing balaclavas to assist in pulling the two signs up the bonfire.

She said he had said he had then climbed down the bonfire before the tarpaulin could be removed and was not aware what was below it.

She said he had denied hatred of those of the Muslim faith.

The officer objected to bail on the basis of fear that Neill would offend again and would be likely to ignore bail conditions.

She said there was a “strong public feeling” about the offence and said police had dealt with a “potential serious public order situation” at the bonfire site on Thursday night.

She said police believe Neill is “influential” in the Moygashel area.

A defence solicitor said his client had confirmed at police interview that he was the unmasked individual on top of the bonfire.

He said the tarpaulin had been removed after his client had climbed down from the bonfire.

The lawyer said his client had arrived in Moygashel on Wednesday night to meet some friends when he had been approached by two masked men who had asked him to fix a “crooked” part of the bonfire structure, due to his expertise as a tree surgeon.

He said Neill did not know a replica of a mosque was under the tarpaulin.

He said his client “played no part” in the Moygashel Bonfire Association, which had erected the bonfire. He said Neill “was used by the more sinister elements in this group”.

McElholm, the judge, said the defendant was asking the court to believe he “just happened upon this incident”.

He said the Moygashel bonfire was “notorious” and that if he or any reasonable person was asked to help with it they would “recoil in horror”.

The judge said: “We have seen what they have been putting on top of the bonfire in recent years, a police car, a small boat full of immigrants.

“Needless to say the Moygashel bonfire has become notorious. It seems as if on each year they try to outdo the disgraceful nature of what they did the previous year.

“They don’t need tree surgeons, they have been doing this for years.”

The district judge said there were many bonfires in Northern Ireland that go off “completely peacefully”.

He said: “The people who run this particular bonfire have a clear agenda, it is an agenda full of hate and bigotry towards others.”

The district judge refused bail.

Neill was remanded in custody until August 5th. – PA