Man accused of attempted murder in Belfast has court proceedings moved back four weeks

Hadi Alodid (30) appearing via videolink at Belfast Magistrates Court last month. Photograph: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

A man accused of attempted murder in north Belfast has been told his case will be going to the crown court.

Hadi Alodid (30), of Duncairn Avenue in Belfast, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court by videolink on Wednesday.

He is charged with the attempted murder on Kinnaird Avenue of Stephen Ogilvie, who the court previously heard lost his left eye and suffered deep cuts to his head, face and back.

The PSNI said earlier this week that Alodid may be from Chad, and not Sudan as previously believed.

He has also been charged with threatening to kill an NHS radiographer and with possession of a knife.

On Wednesday, the court heard requests for outstanding evidence including statements and medical evidence had been made.

A request to move the proceedings back four weeks awaiting those materials was granted.

The magistrate told Alodid, who was using an Arabic interpreter, he is facing serious charges and he should consider seeking legal representation.

He was told his case will be going to the crown court and it is hoped a date for that process to happen would be fixed in four weeks’ time.

The accused shook his head when asked, through the interpreter, if he had anything to say in response.

Alodid was remanded in custody until August 5th. – PA