Inquest of man suspected to have killed son in murder-suicide adjourned

The inquest of a man suspected of killing his son in a murder-suicide has been adjourned at Dublin District Coroner’s Court to allow the completion of the Garda inquiry.

The bodies of Wayne O’Reilly (48) and his son Oisín Reddin (12) were discovered separately on January 8th last.

Gardaí believe O’Reilly killed his son by asphyxiation in his own home before he travelled to his ex-partner’s house and took his own life in the back garden of the property.

It is understood that O’Reilly, who struggled with his mental health, was involved in a legal battle for custody of his son.

At the opening of the inquest on Tuesday, O’Reilly’s brother, Trevor O’Reilly, confirmed to Ballyfermot-based Garda Dean McKenna that he identified his sibling’s body.

Insp Damien Fitzpatrick asked coroner Dr Clare Keane to adjourn the inquest for three months to allow for the completion of the investigation. Keane granted the request.

The coroner told the court the results of a postmortem conducted by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis had identified “hanging” as the cause of O’Reilly’s death.

Keane offered her condolences to the family of the deceased, for whom she said it was a “very, very difficult day”.

It is understood O’Reilly had access to his son in a shared custody arrangement with his ex-partner.

After his remains were discovered in the garden of the Ballyfermot property, gardaí were alerted and went to O’Reilly’s house in Clondalkin, where they forced their way inside and found Oisín’s body.

An inquest into the boy’s death previously heard that a postmortem showed his cause of death was “external obstruction of the airway”. That inquest was also adjourned to allow the Garda investigation to continue.