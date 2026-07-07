Healthcare worker stands trial accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

Jurors were told that there were 14 prosecution witnesses. File photograph: Collins

A healthcare worker has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while she was treated for an overdose.

The accused, a man in his 50s who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty.

The trial commenced before Judge Cephas Power and a jury at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Opening the case, prosecuting counsel Cathal Ó Braonáin told jury members that the man is accused of two counts of sexual assault on a date in 2024 at a medical facility in the midlands.

The complainant, who was 17 at the time, had been admitted to the facility following an overdose.

The jury was told they would hear evidence that she was subsequently moved to a room to be monitored for symptoms before she could be discharged.

The accused worked there as a healthcare assistant.

Counsel said the prosecution’s case was that the teenager had been assigned as an “independent patient”, meaning she did not require assistance with washing or dressing.

Ó Braonáin told the jury it was alleged that the accused pulled over the curtain and informed the girl he would wash her and proceeded to wash her breasts and bare backside by hand.

Another patient was in the same room. The complainant had no parent or guardian present at the time.

Ó Braonáin told the jury that the girl informed her mother the following morning and it was then reported to staff.

The jury heard that the man was arrested a week later and questioned by gardaí. During his interview, the accused stated that he had not been informed that the girl was considered an independent patient, said the prosecutor.

The court heard he informed gardaí he had asked the teenager if she required assistance, and she indicated she did. However, the accused maintained that he only washed her face, arms, and armpits, but not her breasts or backside.

Jurors were informed that there were 14 prosecution witnesses.

So far, they have heard evidence from a scene-of-crimes officer who photographed the room earlier this year, including the bed, privacy curtains, and surrounding railings.

A staff director confirmed to the court that no alterations had been made to the area between the date of the alleged incident and when the photographs were taken.

Further evidence in the trial will be given by the complainant, her mother, other staff members from the facility, and gardaí.

The trial continues on Wednesday.