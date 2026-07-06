Three judges promoted to Court of Appeal

Three new judges of the Court of Appeal have begun work following their elevation from the High Court bench.

Judges Paul Burns, Emily Egan and Mark Sanfey made the necessary declarations for appointment before the Supreme Court last week before beginning work with the busy appeal court.

Egan, during her studies to become a barrister at the King’s Inns, worked as a research assistant at the Law Reform Commission and a law lecturer at University College Dublin. She was called to the Bar in 1994 and became a senior counsel in 2010. Her practice involved tort and medical law, employment, public law and regulatory law. Egan was appointed to the High Court bench in October 2021.

Burns was called to the Bar in 1986 and became senior counsel in 2004. He practised extensively in civil and criminal law.

Appointed to the High Court bench in March 2020, he presided over the extradition list for two years before moving to the Central Criminal Court. He is a former member of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal and the Medical Bureau for Road Safety.

Sanfey graduated from the King’s Inns in 1987 and began practice as a barrister that year. He became a senior counsel in 2004, and practised primarily in the areas of chancery, commercial, insolvency and construction law.

He was appointed a High Court judge in December 2019 and has managed the court’s chancery, commercial, arbitration, personal insolvency and bankruptcy Lists.

The Court of Appeal has 20 judges, 11 men and nine women, and hears both civil and criminal appeals.