Inquest into death of Noah Donohoe adjourned until later this year

The inquest into the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe has been adjourned until later this year following “unprecedented” jury deliberations over three days.

Coroner Kevin Rooney told jurors they were in “totally unchartered waters” as the court sat until 12.50am on Friday.

“I’m not going to allow myself to be rushed or you to be rushed into a decision. If I were to ask you now to come back with a verdict, that would be totally wrong,” he said. “You are all exhausted.”

The development comes after almost six months of evidence at Belfast Coroner’s Court. The 14-year-old was found dead in an underground water tunnel in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he left home to meet friends, sparking a major search operation.

Addressing the jury of eight men and two women, Rooney paid tribute to their “total dedication” to the inquest.

Given the “lateness of the hour” and the fact that four jurors are going on holidays between Friday and Saturday, it wouldn’t be right to force them to reach a verdict, he said.

“We’re now unbelievably at 12.40am, this is totally unprecedented,” he said. “My decision is to adjourn the inquest until you’re all available again.”

It could be August or September before the hearing resumes, the court heard.

Fiona Donohoe, the mother of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe, arrives at Belfast Coroner's Court on Thursday for the inquest into the death of her son. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Ten questions have been presented to jurors on which they must reach a unanimous verdict. Among the questions they must consider is the date of Noah’s death and whether any errors made by police contributed to his death.

Deliberations so far have lasted 24 hours, beginning on Tuesday morning and ending late on Thursday night.

“It seems to me and for all concerned that we get this right. It is unprecedented to allow a jury to remain in deliberations for such a long period of time,” Rooney said.

The hearing was moved from Laganside court complex to the Royal Courts of Justice shortly before 6pm on Thursday to accommodate the late night sitting,

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohe, sat at the back of the court until the hearing concluded. She has been present for every day of the inquest and has led a high-profile campaign for answers about her son’s death.

The St Malachy’s College pupil had cycled across the city from his home in south Belfast to the Northwood Road area of north Belfast on Sunday, June 21st, 2020.

He abandoned his bike on a pavement at Northwood Road close to waste ground where a culvert entrance to an underground water system is located.

His body was found more than 600 metres downstream in the tunnel. He had previously been seen falling off his bicycle, as well as discarding his clothes and cycling naked.

A postmortem found that the likely cause of death was drowning.

The inquest began hearing evidence in late January and was expected to last until Easter.

It has heard evidence from 76 witnesses, statements from a further 42 people, as well as maps, video footage, photographs, police logs and expert reports.

Adjourning the hearing on Friday, the coroner warned jurors to “avoid all speculation and rumour”, particularly on social media, as they were “still in deliberation”.

“Please do not allow yourself to be contaminated in any way by outside influences,” he added.

In his lengthy summing up of the case, Rooney previously said it is for the jury to decide whether PSNI errors were made in the search for the teenager and whether they contributed to his death.

He stressed, however, that any finding of error against police can only be made in relation to any potential act or omission that took place before Noah died.

The exact time of the teenager’s death is unknown.

Experts have said Noah may have died on the same day he went missing, Sunday, June 21st, 2020, or could potentially have survived until Tuesday.

It was also suggested there was a possibility, though unlikely, that he was still alive on Wednesday, June 24th.

His body was found on Saturday, June 27th.

The maintenance of the tunnel system by Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI), in terms of its public access and safety measures, is also among the 10 questions being examined by the jury.