X accuses Coimisiún na Meán of ‘kicking the can down the road’

In judicial review proceedings, X claims the commission’s decision to refer information to the supervisory team was unlawful. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s X has accused media watchdog Coimisiún na Meán of “kicking the can down the road” and damaging its reputation in an investigation into the online platform that has been ongoing since December 2025.

X, formerly Twitter, is asking the court to quash the commission’s decision to pass complaints received about X to an internal “supervisory” team. The social media platform says this information could be used in a possible future investigation.

At the High Court on Thursday, Judge Cian Ferriter heard from Neil Steen, counsel for X, that the commission was allegedly “kicking the can down the road”, through internal delay, regarding complaints it had received. Steen said the delay damages the company, as the commission had publicly announced an investigation into X in December 2025.

The complaints received by the commission were made under provisions in the EU’s Digital Services Act.

In judicial review proceedings, X claims the commission’s decision to refer information to the supervisory team was unlawful and acting beyond its powers by broadening investigations.

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The commission denies this, arguing it is within its broader powers to refer the relevant information to its supervisory team and appoint an “authorised officer” to investigate. Steen said complaints to the commission could not be turned into “undead” ones only to be “reanimated” at a later date by the internal supervisory board, where an unknown operational officer would take over the decision making.

He said the commission’s broadening of the investigation was akin to asking a man with four apples to be investigated over two apples in his possession.

Steen said the lack of action by the commission towards any outcome, or definite decision, was not consistent in law regarding the rights of X. He said no notifications had been made by the commission regarding pre-decision submissions.

In March, the High Court awarded legal costs against X, after it failed to get a stay order on the commission’s investigation into complaints received by the media watchdog from users of the platform.

Legal costs were awarded to the commission, represented by David Fennelly.

The judge further stated that X understated the public interest in the “orderly operation” of the complaints process provided for under the Digital Services Act and the Broadcasting Act 2009.

X had claimed the continuation of the commission’s ongoing investigation would cause the platform “serious and irreparable” harm without timely conclusion

X is engaged in several legal battles brought against the media regulator. In a separate case before the courts, Musk is named as the plaintiff.

The case continues.