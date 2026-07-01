Tusla granted warrant allowing gardaí enter property to search for missing child

At a family law court on Wednesday, Judge Adrian Harris granted the application after a Tusla team lead in the case told the court the agency had information that the teenager was currently residing at an address

A judge has granted a warrant to Tusla to allow gardaí enter a property where the child and family agency believes a missing boy (14) in State care is currently residing.

At a family law court on Wednesday, Judge Adrian Harris granted the application after a Tusla team lead in the case told the court the agency had certain information that the teenager was currently residing at an address.

She said a Snapchat message was part of the evidence it had that the boy was living there.

She said the adult living at the address continues to deny the boy is there.

Kevin Sherry, solicitor for Tusla, said he was seeking the warrant under section 35 of the Child Care Act 1991 which allows a judge to grant a warrant to gardaí “to search for and deliver up a child”.

In court last Friday, where Harris was first informed the boy was missing, a Tusla social care worker said gardaí had advised him not to go to an address to retrieve the boy as it was an unsafe place for him to visit.

The social care worker said the teenager – who “wreaked havoc” at home before going into State care in April – absconded from care last week after he “ran away” following his appearance before the children’s criminal court.

He said the boy could not be found after his court appearance. The court was located more than 90 miles from where the boy was being accommodated in a Tusla special care arrangement (SCA).

The boy had been in the SCA in the Leinster area for the past number of weeks but is not subject to a special care order that would allow him to be detained at his accommodation.

Harris described the situation as “intolerable”, telling the court the boy has gone missing seven times in the last month.

The case is due back before the court on Thursday. Last Friday Harris commented: “I am not sure what I as a District Court judge can do at this stage to help the situation.”

He said: “It is a sad indictment of the system that I find myself in that position.”

Sherry said additional security and staff are being put in place at the SCA to safeguard against him going missing again into the future.

In April, Tusla secured an emergency care order after the teenager “completely destroyed” his home in a row sparked over his mother refusing to return his mobile phone to him.

Initially, the teenager was a social admission by Tusla to a university hospital after the fuel protests prevented gardaí from transferring him to a hotel placement in Dublin.

The boy was going from hotel placement to hotel placement on a daily basis before Tusla secured the SCA in May.