Self-described anti-Islam activist did not care if children died in Dublin mosque attack, court hears

Saeid Khosroabadi (41), of Seville Place, Dublin 1, was charged over a blaze at the doorway to the Al-Madinah Prayer Hall on Talbot Street, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A self-described anti-Islam activist charged over an alleged arson attack on a mosque in Dublin city centre told gardaí he was opposed to sharia law in Ireland and did not care if children died in the fire, a court has heard.

Iranian national Saeid Khosroabadi (41), of Seville Place, Dublin 1, was arrested following a Garda investigation into a blaze at the doorway of the Faizan E Madinah Mosque, on Talbot Street, in the north inner city, just before 3.30pm.

Khosroabadi is purported to have told gardaí he hated Islam and called its followers “dirty people”. He allegedly said he was proud of what he had done.

Bail was denied by Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

A bail hearing was told that during his Garda interview, Khosroabadi stated several times he was proud of what he had done and was “disappointed” the mosque had not burned down.

Emergency services, including more than 20 firefighters, four engines and gardaí, responded after thick smoke engulfed the street.

No injuries were reported, though the fire resulted in substantial traffic disruption.

Khosroabadi was charged with committing arson, causing criminal damage at the mosque. The offence, on conviction, is punishable by a 10-year sentence.

Garda Shane Costello gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, telling the court that Khosroabadi’s reply to the charge was “I tried to set a mosque on fire, that is what I did, yes”.

The judge noted the officer intended to object to bail; however, the accused had no legal representation. That was due to the current industrial action, in which solicitors have withdrawn services in a row over changes that will provide flat fees for District Court legal aid cases, which came into force on Wednesday.

Costello alleged Khosroabadi, who claimed he was drunk that day, filled up a litre bottle with petrol at a local garage and went to the area.

He said witnesses reported that a male had poured an accelerant on the front door of the mosque and set it alight.

Costello said a witness heard the same male shout, “I will finish this mosque; I will fire this mosque. I don’t like them to be here.”

The court heard there were a number of people, including several children, present inside at the time of the fire starting.

Following enquiries, gardaí arrested the accused at his flat, where he said “I burned the mosque, and I’d do it again”.

The court heard he had told gardaí he was watching RTÉ and saw a story about a mosque in Galway that had been burned, “and it triggered me. So, I got some petrol, and I burned the mosque.”

Khosroabadi allegedly said, “I hate Islam. I burned the mosque, and when you release me, I will burn it again.”

Asked what right he had to set the fire, he allegedly replied: “Because they are Muslim and they have no right to spread their ideology, their law sharia.”

He said Ireland was a Christian country.

The judge refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on July 8th. She also refused jurisdiction to retain the case, meaning it will be sent to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers, and directed the preparation of a book of evidence by the Director of Public Prosecutions.