Jury resumes considering verdicts in trial of Riad Bouchaker for attempted murder of three children

Flowers and balloons close to the scene where the incident took place on Parnell Square East in Dublins city centre in November 2023. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

A jury has resumed considering its verdicts in the trial of Riad Bouchaker, who denies the attempted murder of three children and other charges during an incident at Dublin’s Parnell Square in November 2023.

The nine men and three women spent about one hour deliberating on Tuesday before being sent home just after 4pm. They went out at 10.43am on Wednesday to resume their deliberations.

Judge Tony Hunt told them they would be provided with additional documents they had requested, including a transcript of the judge’s charge concerning the verdicts available, his summaries of evidence of four witnesses, including injured childcare worker Leanne Flynn, and transcripts of the closing addresses by the prosecution and defence.

Before sending them out on Tuesday, the judge asked them to “put emotions firmly to one side” and to be “objective”, “rational”, “logical” and “forensic” in assessing the evidence. The trial, he told them, must be decided on that evidence and had “nothing to do” with flag-waving, social media or burning vehicles.

The only verdict he would accept at this stage is a unanimous one, the judge also said.

Wednesday is the 16th day of the trial of Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, over the incident at Parnell Square East on November 23rd, 2023.

In addition to denying the attempted murder charges, Bouchaker denies five other charges in connection with the incident: assault causing serious harm to Leanne Flynn; assault causing harm to two other children and a trainee chef, Alan Guille, who intervened; and producing a 36cm knife capable of inflicting serious injury.

During a pretrial hearing, two psychiatrists disagreed on Bouchaker’s fitness to plead arising from an acquired brain injury, caused by pre-existing cognitive impairment combined with injuries suffered during interventions by members of the public at Parnell Square. He spent about three weeks in hospital after the incident.

Hunt ruled he was fit to stand trial with assistance of an interpreter and an intermediary.

During his charge, the judge told the jury the available verdicts in relation to a then five-year-old girl who suffered severe injuries are guilty of attempted murder or guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm. There was “a theoretical possibility” of not guilty on either charge.

The jury has heard the child was stabbed in the heart, was regarded as clinically dead at the scene and required emergency surgery to save her life. Now aged seven, she has severe brain and other injuries and requires 24-hour care for the rest of her life.

The judge said verdicts available in relation to the two other attempted murder counts – concerning a then six-year-old girl and five-year-old boy who suffered non-penetrative lacerations – are guilty of attempted murder or of assault causing harm, or not guilty of either also a “theoretical possibility”.

The judge explained the other charges before summarising some of the evidence.