‘I cannot live like that any more’: Parents secure protection orders against adult children

Several parents secured orders at the Dublin District family court on Friday after raising concerns about aggression and violence from their adult children. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

A grandmother has secured a barring order against her adult daughter who she claimed assaulted her several times after consuming alcohol or illegal drugs.

The woman, who cares for her young grandchild, said her daughter (20s) will “throw fists at me” if frustrated and has assaulted her in recent days.

“When she gets alcohol or drugs in her and she does not get her own way she will start roaring and shouting at me,” the woman told Judge Gerard Furlong.

She was previously granted a protection order, which stipulates that the daughter must not use or threaten violence against her, but the judge agreed this was no longer sufficient. Furlong said there was a “history” with this going back to 2022, when the grandmother was granted a temporary barring order against the daughter.

The woman said she felt compelled to bring the barring order application out of concern for her and her granddaughter’s safety. She said her daughter uses cocaine and some form of tablet.

The judge granted a temporary barring order, preventing the daughter from returning to her mother’s home.

The woman was one of several parents who secured orders at a Dublin District family court on Friday after raising concerns about aggression and violence on the part of their adult children. As the applications were made on an emergency basis, each of them made their allegations without giving prior notice to the adult children.

A father said he is afraid to go to work and leave his partner and daughters at home with his “extremely aggressive” son (20s), who is a recovering cocaine addict. The son is refusing to leave the house and will not accept psychiatric help, the man said, adding that the family is being held “to ransom” in their home.

The father was not sure whether the son’s behaviour was being fuelled by mental health problems or drugs, but he believes he is consuming tablets.

“The girls are terrified of him. I cannot go to work and leave my partner and kids at home ... He flies off the handle for no reason,” he said.

He was granted a short-term protection order to prevent the son from using or threatening violence against the family. The judge said the only way to stop the man from entering the home is to apply for a barring order.

One mother said her daughter recently tried to break into her home in the early hours, immediately after being released from prison. While the daughter (20s) eventually left, the woman said she warned that she would return.

The daughter had been serving a six-month sentence for assault on the mother, the court heard. The mother looks after her other children and her daughter’s young child.

Noting the previous “serious assault”, Furlong granted the woman a temporary barring order.

Another woman, who was previously granted a protection order, said her son (40s) repeatedly hit her and “boxed me in the ear” in recent days.

“I cannot live like that any more,” she told the judge, adding that she lives alone. Furlong said the gardaí will arrest the son as his alleged activities would breach the protection order. However, he said it was clear that order is “not enough”, so he granted her a barring order to last until her case returns in early July.