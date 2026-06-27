Two men charged after off-duty garda ‘pursued’ and assaulted in Dublin

Daryl Waldron (32), of no fixed abode, leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Tuite

Two men have been charged after an off-duty garda was “pursued” and suffered serious facial injuries and a concussion when he was recognised in Dublin city centre.

Taylor Ryan (22) from Wicklow and Dubliner Daryl Waldron (32), who are of no fixed abode, were allegedly caught on CCTV discussing how they assaulted the injured party and that he was “knocked out cold”.

The pair were charged with assault causing harm to the officer, based at Store Street Garda station, in the early hours of June 21st.

The two men appeared before Judge Gráinne Malone at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Taylor Ryan (21), of no fixed abode, leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Photograph: Tom Tuite

Det Garda William McCarthy and Det Garda Niamh McCarthy gave evidence that the two “made no reply” after they were arrested and charged on Friday.

The judge noted that 13 solicitors were contacted to represent them after they were detained for questioning.

However, the two men had no legal representation during their interviews or in court due to industrial action by solicitors over proposed legal aid reforms.

Malone noted that, in the interest of fairness, the investigating detectives were not objecting to bail for the unrepresented defendants but were seeking conditions that the judge imposed.

Outlining the allegations, they told the court the incident occurred at about 12.10am, when the off-duty officer was spotted in Westmoreland Street. The court heard the State’s case was the officer was recognised by Ryan, who identified him as a garda following an interaction three days earlier.

It was claimed that Ryan struck and punched the officer, who was knocked down.

When the man tried to get away, there was a “pursuit” during which it was alleged Ryan “elbowed him in the face” and Waldron screamed at him and also pushed and punched him several times.

Gardaí obtained video evidence, including audio recordings of the pair on Aston Quay talking about the incident, the judge heard.

Malone ruled the case should be sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The two men were not required to give evidence but consented to the bail terms imposed. They were ordered to have no contact with each other or with any witnesses in the case. They must also provide an address to gardaí within 48 hours, stay out of the Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 areas, and abide by a curfew from 11pm to 6am.

The pair, who have yet to enter a plea, were ordered to appear again on July 29th. A book of evidence has yet to be served on them.