Woman became ‘different person’ after rape attempt by former sports coach, court hears

A former sports coach has pleaded not guilty to a total of 73 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape. Photograph: Getty Images

A sister of one of the four women allegedly abused by their sports coach about 50 years ago has said she was a “completely different person” the day after he allegedly attempted to rape her.

The woman told prosecution counsel in the Central Criminal Court trial that her sister changed after a particular day in August 1975.

“She was very angry, very distrustful, very aggressive,” the woman said. “Just a completely different person, and we didn’t know why.”

The alleged victim in question, the third complainant in the case, was earlier cross-examined by barrister Patrick Gageby on Friday. She denied his assertion that she was lying about the man ever molesting or attempting to rape her.

It is alleged that the now 77-year-old man indecently assaulted her in the early 1970s and attempted to rape her on one occasion when she was aged about 12. He has pleaded not guilty to 41 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape on dates between 1971 and 1975 when she was aged between eight and 12 years.

In total, the man is charged with 74 counts of sexually abusing four girls in the 1970s and 1980s. He has pleaded not guilty to a total of 73 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in various locations in the State on dates between 1971 and 1981.

The man has pleaded guilty before the jury to five counts of indecently assaulting one of these complainants – the first complainant – on dates between May and September 1976. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The jury has heard that it is the prosecution’s case that the alleged abuse took the form of kissing, inappropriate touching, digital penetration, forced oral sex and – in relation to the third complainant – attempted rape.

The third complainant has told the jury that the man sexually abused her in his car after he offered her lifts, in the sports complex and at a derelict house. She said the abuse started when she was aged about eight and stopped after he allegedly attempted to rape her in a sports complex in the summer of 1975.

Gageby put it to the woman that she was never given lifts by the man “at all”.

“I take it you disagree with me,” he said.

“Wholeheartedly,” the woman replied.

Gageby put it to the woman that there was “no indecency or molesting on [the man’s] part” at any of the alleged locations.

“You’re trying to say I’m lying, is that what you’re saying?” the complainant said.

When Mr Gageby replied, “Yes”, the woman responded, “Well, you’re wrong.”

The woman earlier told the court she stopped wearing skirts and started wearing jeans in an effort to protect herself from the alleged abuse.

Throughout his cross-examination, Gageby put it to the woman several times that she “still took the lifts.”

“Yes, naive and stupid as it was,” the woman replied.

After a short break, prosecution counsel, James Dwyer, asked the woman in re-examination what her state of mind was when she got the lifts from the accused man.

“I would say I was almost on automatic pilot,” the woman said. “It was routine. It had become normalised.”

The woman’s sister also gave evidence. She described how they both attended a sports camp in the summer of 1975.

On the day of the alleged attempted rape, which the court has heard occurred in a changing room at the camp, the woman said she could not find her sister at lunchtime, which she said she thought was strange.

She outlined how she searched the complex but stopped short of entering the changing rooms, as they were out of bounds at lunch.

She said she saw her sister at the end of lunchtime. “She ran over to me and was grabbing at me,” the woman said, adding her sister was “in a state of absolute panic and hysteria”.

She said after that day, her sister was a “very different person”.