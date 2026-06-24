Receivers agree not to terminate refugee hotel contract pending hearing, court told

In the High Court, counsel for separate parties involved in the running of the former Red Cow Ibis Hotel said an undertaking was being given not to serve notification of termination of the Interstate contract pending further order. Photograph: Getty

Receivers appointed over Dublin’s former Red Cow Ibis Hotel, used to accommodate refugees, have agreed not to proceed with moves to take over the running of the premises pending a hearing in the High Court.

Last week, Interstate Hotel Management Ireland Ltd, which manages the 150-room X8 Hotel, formerly the Ibis at the Red Cow Roundabout, Monastery Road, Clondalkin, sought an injunction after the receivers over a separate company which leases the hotel allegedly started interfering in its running.

Interstate was granted permission for short service of the proceedings on receivers Ken Fennell and Andrew O’Leary of Interpath Advisory, and on the company they were appointed over, Propiteer Ibis Red Cow Operations Ltd.

On Wednesday, David Whelan, counsel for Interstate, and Stephen Brady, barrister for the defendants, said an undertaking was being given not to serve notification of termination of the Interstate contract pending further order.

The parties had also agreed to seek an early hearing of the proceedings, preferably by the end of July. Judge Brian Cregan adjourned it to Friday to see whether an early date could be found.

The receivers’ moves against Interstate arose out of what they said were repudiatory breaches of the contract in the running and maintenance of the facility, which accommodates between 270 and 370 international protection applicants.

The complaints from the receivers included issues about safeguarding and child protection, and that several staff were allegedly not Garda-vetted. There were also health-and-safety complaints, fire safety issues including corroded fire extinguishers, and rooms cluttered with bikes, prams and suitcases.

Facilities and maintenance issues were also raised, including that there were only three operational washing machines when the requirement for the number of residents involved was 16.

Interstate said there had been ongoing discussions with the receivers about certain issues, and many had not been raised by the receivers.