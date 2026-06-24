Arrest of duo occupying former pub in Liberties ordered by High Court

Two weeks ago, Eoghan Lynch and Seán Doyle were given three days by the court to leave the Ardee House, Chamber Street, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The High Court has ordered the arrest of two men at the centre of the occupation of a former pub in Dublin’s Liberties so that they can be brought before a judge to explain why they have breached court orders.

Two weeks ago, Eoghan Lynch and Seán Doyle were given three days by the court to leave the Ardee House, Chamber Street.

But last week, owners of the property, Black Sheep Investments Ltd, told the court that despite the leave order, activities, including the running of a cafe and social functions, had continued.

Consequently, the company was given leave to bring applications against the two men and unnamed people to “attach and commit” them, meaning they would be arrested and possibly jailed if unable to explain why they continued to breach the court orders.

On Wednesday, the two did not appear in court when Black Sheep’s barrister, Ross Gorman, asked Judge Brian Cregan for attachment and committal orders against the two, as well as against several others whose identities were now known.

The judge said he was willing to grant attachment orders against Doyle and Lynch but would adjourn the applications against others.

Doyle and Lynch, who say they are acting for the Revolutionary Housing League, have previously attended court. Doyle claimed it was their moral duty to “acquire” the vacant building, given the homeless crisis, and they could not leave the premises.

The judge said he believed the owners should consider using a security firm to take possession of the building, changing the locks, and secure it even if necessary by putting security guards in.

Gorman said his client considered that there could be a flashpoint if this happened. He said after a site notice went up in May - Black Sheep is seeking permission to build apartments there - the company became aware that several people had broken in.

When gardaí were then called, the occupants “called for a number of others to arrive as reinforcements”. Ultimately, the gardaí left, saying it was a civil matter.

After being told Black Sheep did not have any addresses, other than an email address, for Doyle and Lynch, the judge said gardaí could attach them wherever they found them.