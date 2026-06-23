Courts

Woman appears in court accused of 98 counts of fraud

Denise O’Brien (42) must surrender her passport and not to apply for any other travel documents

The woman's solicitor told the court his client did not appear in court last Monday because she thought the date was June 18th and not June 15th.
The woman's solicitor told the court his client did not appear in court last Monday because she thought the date was June 18th and not June 15th.
Niamh O'Donoghue
Tue Jun 23 2026 - 08:001 MIN READ

A woman accused of 98 counts of fraud against a large number of complainants, who had a bench warrant issued against her last week, appeared at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday.

Denise O’Brien (42) of Fels Point, Dan Spring Road, Tralee, Co Kerry, is accused of 98 counts under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, including deception, forgery, and using a false instrument. She has not yet entered a plea.

Oisin Clarke, defending, told the court his client did not appear in court last Monday because she thought the date was June 18th and not June 15th last. Counsel said his client had evidence of a rail ticket she purchased for June 18th. Clarke said O’Brien was also previously in hospital. He asked the judge to readmit her to bail.

Judge Orla Crowe gave O’Brien an arraignment date of November 16th next, when the accused is due to enter a plea. The judge noted O’Brien had a record of non-attendance but agreed to readmit her to bail on her own bond of €100.

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She is to sign on daily at a local Garda station and provide her phone number. She is also to surrender her passport and was told not to apply for any other travel documents.

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