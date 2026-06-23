Woman (87) to be sentenced for careless driving causing death of a pensioner

Mary Fehilly died at Cork University Hospital following the incident in Charleville in November 2024

An 87-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of 72-year-old Mary Fehilly in Charleville, Co Cork, will be sentenced in October.

Fehilly was brought to hospital after she was struck by a car as she stood on the footpath of Charleville’s Main Street on November 2nd, 2024. She subsequently died at Cork University Hospital.

John Collins, who was also on the footpath, was seriously injured in the incident.

The case of Agnes Foley of Farran in Charleville was on the list for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Foley had appeared before the court at the end of April. She confirmed her signed guilty pleas at that juncture.

She had entered a guilty plea to driving without due care and attention on November 2nd, 2024 at Main Street, Rathgoggin, Charleville, thereby causing the death of Fehilly.

The pensioner also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the same date and at the same place thereby causing serious bodily harm to Collins.

On Tuesday prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly asked that the case be listed for sentence on a date “as early as possible in the Michaelmas sessions”.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing in the case until October 29th. Victim impact statements will be delivered at the sentencing hearing.

Defence barrister Majorie Farrelly told the court her client had driven for six decades without incident.

She said that Foley was carrying out a parking manoeuvre when she “accidentally put her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake”.

The senior counsel said the pensioner had not driven since. She has also written letters to the families of the deceased and of the injured man.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of Fehilly at the Holy Cross Church in Charleville on November 6th, 2024.

Mourners were told the married mother of five, who lived at Holy Cross Place in Charleville, was deeply proud of her community and did everything she could to support it.

In the aftermath of her death her son-in-law Fianna Fáil TD for Clare, Cathal Crowe, posted on social media that his mother in law was the “fabulous linchpin of the family”.