Man in court charged over death of mother and daughter in Co Donegal crash

Ella McLaughlin (6) and her mother Natalie were killed in a car crash near Carndonagh, Co Donegal, in 2025 Photograph: Joe Boland

A man has appeared in court in connection with the deaths of a woman and her young daughter in a car crash in Co Donegal.

Natalie and Ella McLaughlin died following a two-vehicle collision at Glentogher outside Carndonagh on July 2nd, 2025.

Ella (6) was declared dead at the scene and her mother Natalie (27) died the following day at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

McLaughlin’s partner Tyrone Irwin, who was in his 30s, and their other daughter Rhea, who was 20 months old at the time, were also injured in the crash.

Lochlainn Doherty (19), of Doaghmore, Clonmany, appeared at Buncrana District Court on Tuesday, where he was charged with a total of eight offences.

Garda Sgt Charlene Anderson of Buncrana Garda station outlined the arrest of Doherty on Main Street, Buncrana, earlier today.

Anderson said the accused did not make any reply when he was charged.

Doherty is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing the deaths of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin at Glentogher, Carndonagh, on July 2nd, 2025.

He is also charged with dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to Tyrone Irwin and Rhea Irwin on the same date and the same location.

He is also charged with two charges of driving without insurance, one at the Isle of Doagh and one at Glentogher, Carndonagh.

He is also charged with having no driving licence at the Isle of Doagh and also at Glentogher, Carndonagh.

The accused sat beside his father in court and did not speak during the brief hearing.

Sgt Conor Mulkerns said there was no objection to bail in the case and that there were no conditions on that bail.

He asked for the accused to be remanded on his own bail to Carndonagh District Court on September 15th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Emile Daly adjourned the case and said she was allowing an extension of time for the preparation of a book of evidence.