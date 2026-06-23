Dermot Desmond defamation action against The Irish Times can be struck out, court told

The High Court has been told that a defamation and privacy action taken by businessman Dermot Desmond against The Irish Times can be struck out.

Desmond brought legal proceedings against the newspaper in July 2016 over an article published in April of that year relating to the so-called Panama papers.

The article was based on details within 11.5 million documents leaked from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca that contained financial information about offshore tax entities.

Desmond had claimed the article published on April 7th, 2016, by itself, and in the context of earlier articles concerning release of the Panama Papers, defamed him.

The Irish Times denied the claims, and relied on several defences, including that the article was published in good faith in the course of, and for the purpose of, a discussion of a subject of public interest.

On Tuesday, Tom Hogan, counsel for Desmond instructed by MacSweeney & Co solicitors, told Judge Tony O’Connor the matter had settled, and said the case could be struck out with no further order.

The judge made the order as sought.

Barrister John Maher appeared for The Irish Times, instructed by Hayes solicitors.

The trial of Desmond’s action had been due to begin this week before a judge and jury, and was scheduled to run for five to six days.