Book of evidence to be served on man accused of father’s murder at Waterford family farm

John Cashman jnr of Rockfield, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was charged at Dungarvan District Court on Monday with the murder of his father, John Cashman snr, on the family farm in Cappagh, Dungarvan, on April 13th last. Photograph: James Treacy

A 45-year-old man charged yesterday with the murder of his father at their home in Co Waterford will be served with a book of evidence against him by gardaí next month, a court heard on Tuesday.

John Cashman jnr of Rockfield, Cappagh, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, was charged at Dungarvan District Court on Monday with the murder of his father, John Cashman snr, on the family farm in Cappagh, Dungarvan, on April 13th last.

Cashman jnr was remanded by Judge John O’Leary to appear at Clonmel District Court on Tuesday. Sgt Tom O’Brien told the court gardaí were seeking a remand in custody to Dungarvan District Court on July 6th for service of a book of evidence.

Cashman jnr, who appeared by video-link, acknowledged that he cannot apply for bail on the murder charge in the District Court and agreed to the continuing remand in custody to appear in Dungarvan at that date.

He had previously been charged with assault causing harm to his father, but that charge was struck out by the judge on Monday when he was charged with murder, and he indicated he wanted to change his solicitor.

On Tuesday, he indicated he wanted Cork lawyer Frank Buttimer to represent him, but the judge said it would not be possible to arrange representation on Tuesday due to solicitors on the criminal free legal aid panel withdrawing from courts in a dispute with the Department of Justice over fees.

The judge said the situation whereby solicitors were not available in court was not satisfactory, but he was hopeful the matter would be resolved before Cashman’s next appearance. He suggested that the accused contact Buttimer as soon as possible, and Cashman said he would.

Applying for bail on the previous occasion when he was charged with assault causing harm to his father, Cashman jnr told the court he had moved back to Ireland from the UK in 2021 and was living and working on the family farm in Cappagh, for which he paid rent to his mother.