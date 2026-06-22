Second man before High Court after extradition warrant issued over Robbie Lawlor’s murder

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead outside house on Etna Drive, Belfast, on April 4th, 2020

A man has appeared in court on foot of an arrest warrant from Northern Ireland, where he is wanted to face prosecution for the murder of gangland figure Robbie Lawlor six years ago.

Barry Young (41), with a previous address at Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co Sligo, was brought before the High Court, Dublin, on Monday.

He is wanted by the PSNI so he can be prosecuted for the murder of 36-year-old Robbie Lawlor, who was shot dead in the front garden of a house at Etna Drive, Belfast, on April 4th, 2020.

Young also faces a charge of having a 9mm self-loading pistol in his possession with intent to endanger life between April 2nd and 5th that year.

He is the second man to be brought before the extradition court as a result of a joint Garda-PSNI investigation into the murder. Jonathan Gill (44) of Malahide Road, Clontarf, Dublin, is awaiting the court’s judgment on an extradition request on similar charges.

The courts have heard in other cases how gardaí are satisfied that Lawlor, a criminal linked to several violent deaths, had murdered Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready Woods in January 2020.

The PSNI believe Lawlor’s murder was part of an ongoing drugs feud, involving criminal elements in the Dublin, Sligo and Drogheda areas.

Det Sgt Aoife Cronin of the Garda Extradition Unit told the court how she met Young at 10.45am at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street.

She showed him the trade and co-operation warrant for his arrest, which had been endorsed by the High Court for execution.

She asked the defendant his name and age and whether he had any tattoos. Young confirmed he did and showed her a leprechaun tattoo.

Cronin said she then showed Young the picture contained in the warrant and asked if it was him, to which the respondent replied: “I don’t know,” before he added: “That is me. I don’t know where it was taken.”

The detective said she was satisfied the person named on the warrant was the same person she brought to court based on the identifying information contained in the document.

Cronin said she informed Young of the charges contained on the warrant.

She said the first charge alleged Young murdered Robbie Lawlor on April 4th, 2020, contrary to common law and section one of the Criminal Jurisdiction Act 1975.

Young faces a further charge that between April 2nd and 5th he had in his possession a 9mm self-loading pistol with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property or to enable another person to do so.

Cronin said she asked Young if he knew “what this was about”, to which the respondent replied: “No, not really.”

Karen Nolan, for Minister for Justice, asked the court to set a notional hearing date and for the respondent to be remanded in custody until then.

Keith Spencer, for Young, said there was no application for bail.

The barrister told the court that Young may wish to deal with the matter “in an expeditious fashion” and the legal team would take instruction. He said his client had requested he appeared before the court by video-link at the next date.

He said that if Young “wishes to progress it at pace” then an order for him to appear in person could be sought.

Judge Eileen Creedon remanded Young in custody to appear before the High Court again via video-link on July 10th.