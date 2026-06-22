New competition for Dublin Airport convenience store contract after lawsuit withdrawn, court hears

The challenge was brought earlier this year by the current operator over the awarding to a rival of a new contract, estimated at €9.4 million, to operate the outlet for the next five years. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A new competition is to take place to choose an operator for the landside convenience store in Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport after a legal challenge to the previous one was withdrawn, the Commercial Court heard on Monday.

The challenge was brought earlier this year by the current operator over the awarding to a rival of a new contract, estimated at €9.4 million, to operate the outlet for the next five years.

Wright’s Airport Convenience Store Ltd, trading as Wright’s Food Fayre, brought the challenge against the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) plc which awarded the contract to Smart Horizon Ltd following a public procurement competition.

As a result of the lodging of the challenge, the awarding of the contract was automatically suspended under EU public procurement rules until the court decides whether the suspension should be lifted.

The case was entered on consent between the parties to the fast track Commercial Court last March and adjourned.

On Monday, Judge Eileen Roberts was told that a new tender competition is now to take place and Wright’s challenge could be struck out. The judge did so and awarded costs to Wright’s to be adjudicated on in default of agreement.

The court previously heard the current contract was due to run out on March 31st and 51 people are employed by Wright’s.

The contract involves the provision of what are described as 24/7 “foodvenience” services in the Terminal 1 atrium unit and a coffee pod/truck to be situated next to the atrium. It will provide deli, hot food, fresh bakery, “grab and go” offerings, as well as soft drinks and tea/coffee.

It will also sell items such as bus tickets, Leap cards, lottery/lotto cards, and mobile top ups.

Wright’s estimates the value of the contract over five years will be some €9.4 million.

In its proceedings, Wright’s, with a registered address at West Pier, Howth, Co Dublin claimed, among other things, that the DAA’s evaluation of the tenders was vitiated by manifest error and it wrongly and/or incorrectly applied the award criteria.

It also claimed the DAA failed to inform Wrights of the reasons, or provide adequate reasons, for the rejection of its tender and also failed to treat all economic operators equally and without discrimination.

The DAA denied the claims.