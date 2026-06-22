Man charged with the murder of his father (73) at family farm in Co Waterford

A 45-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 73-year-old father at their family farm in Cappagh, Co Waterford,in April.

Emergency services were called to the farm of John Cashman snr (73) at Rockfield House, on April 13th. The pensioner was found injured and unresponsive. A local doctor pronounced him dead at the scene.

His son, John Cashman jnr, with an address at an apartment on the family farm in Rockfield, appeared before a sitting of Carrick-on-Suir District Court in Co Tipperary on April 29th last, charged with assault causing harm to his father.

Cashman jnr appeared before Dungarvan District Court in Waterford on Monday. Sgt Alan Hayes told Judge John O’Leary that the Director of Public Prosecutions had withdrawn the assault causing harm charge, with a charge of murder now being brought.

John Cashman snr. Photograph: rip.ie

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Garda Martin Keohane of Dungarvan Garda station. He said that when the murder charge was put to Cashman jnr on Monday at Dungarvan Garda station he replied: “No comment.”

As the charge is that of murder, no bail application can be made in the case at District Court level.

The judge remanded Cashman jnr in custody to appear before Clonmel District Court by video-link on Tuesday. He reserved the issue of legal aid after Cashman jnr informed him that he had changed his legal representation.

Cashman jnr also asked whether he would be remanded in custody to Cork or Limerick Prison. He was told that that was a matter for the Prison Service and the Department of Justice.

Cashman jnr previously told that court that he had moved back to Ireland from the UK in 2021 and set up a business restoring vintage farm machinery .

The deceased, a married father of five, was a well known farmer who ran as an Independent candidate for Waterford County Council several years ago.