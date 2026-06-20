Man (20) charged with manslaughter over death of Carl Holland in west Belfast

Carl Holland, who died following an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

Detectives investigating the death of Carl Holland have charged a man with manslaughter, the PSNI has said.

The 30-year-old died on Friday, a week after an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast on the night of June 12th.

Police said Holland was from the area.

A man (20) is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday,

In a statement, the PSNI said: “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A man (46) and a woman (44) who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm have subsequently been released on bail to allow for further inquiries. – PA