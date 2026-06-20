Courts

Man (20) charged with manslaughter over death of Carl Holland in west Belfast

Local man (30) died a week after assault in Suffolk Road area

Carl Holland, who died following an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Carl Holland, who died following an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire
Sat Jun 20 2026 - 15:281 MIN READ

Detectives investigating the death of Carl Holland have charged a man with manslaughter, the PSNI has said.

The 30-year-old died on Friday, a week after an assault in the Suffolk Road area of west Belfast on the night of June 12th.

Police said Holland was from the area.

A man (20) is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday,

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil minister criticises party dynasty for failing to report Bill Kenneally’s abuse

Murderer’s privacy rights not breached by surveillance at KFC, court rules

Swedish contract killer who died in Limerick car crash worked as barber in Stockholm

Army apprentice was verbally abused and mocked by seniors day before death, tribunal hears

In a statement, the PSNI said: “As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

A man (46) and a woman (44) who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm have subsequently been released on bail to allow for further inquiries. – PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter