Prosecutor disputes Dubliner’s claim death of American nurse in Budapest could have been accidental

A Dublin man (centre), who cannot be named for legal reasons, at trial on Friday in a Budapest court. Photograph: Bálint Dömötör

A prosecutor has asked a Budapest judge to sentence an Irishman to jail and order his deportation, arguing that his killing of an American woman in 2024 in Hungary could not have been accidental.

The 38-year-old Dublin man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously admitted to killing Mackenzie Michalski (31) in November 2024 during a sexual encounter and later hiding her body.

The man had pleaded not guilty at Budapest’s metropolitan court to murdering Michalski, insisting her death was the result of an accident during consensual sex.

However, the prosecutor argued at a hearing on Friday’ that based on evidence presented at , it’s highly unlikely that the victim, who was suffering from an old neck injury and had not previously shown any interest in violent sex, asked the Irishman to strangle her, as he claimed.

The court previously heard that Michalski, a nurse who came to Hungary as a tourist a few days before meeting the accused, was suffocated after the man strangled her for at least two to three minutes.

The trial was told that dozens of further injuries were found on her body during the autopsy, including signs of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Clinical psychiatrists told the court at the last hearing that the man told them he had kissed Michalski’s dead body.

They said he could have been in bed with the victim for up to four hours after her death but he had provided conflicting accounts about the length of time.

Police analysed the man’s laptop after his arrest and found detailed notes and diary entries declaring that his sole motivation in life is picking up and having sex with women, the court heard on Friday.

The man’s obsession was so deep that he rated and ranked European cities based on how hot and how willing he found the women there, the court had heard. He also kept a tally of his attempts to pick up women, declaring his aim to reach 1,000 shortly before meeting Michalski.

Police also found a “spy pen” with a hidden camera among the man’s personal items. The recordings showed his efforts trying to pick up 16 women on the street.

Mackenzie Michalski.

At a previous hearing, the Dubliner told the court that he arrived in Hungary less than a week before the incident and met Michalski at Szimpla Kert, a popular bar in Budapest frequented by tourists, on November 4th, 2024.

They had drinks at the bar and in a nightclub before going to the man’s apartment where Michalski died in the early hours of November 5th.

On Friday, the court heard that it took the Hungarian police two days to locate the building where the Irishman was staying and which he and his victim entered before the 31-year-old woman disappeared.

The police, the court was told, didn’t find the man there when they went to conduct a search of the building.

However, the Dublin man entered the building on the evening of November 7th, just as police were wrapping up their search of the premises.

At first the man denied ever meeting the missing woman but seemed frustrated and gave confusing answers, according to the police report.

The officers asked for his phone because the 38-year-old matched the description of the man the victim was last seen with. They found footage of the missing woman’s naked, tied-up and lifeless body and the Irishman was arrested at the scene.

On Friday, the judge listed Google searches found on the man’s phone by the police, including whether wild boars eat human bodies and where are their habitats in Hungary.

The man’s search results also showed that he was considering fleeing Hungary towards Serbia or Croatia.

The police report showed the Dublin man attempted to cover up his crime by cleaning the rented apartment and purchasing a suitcase to place his victim’s body in.

He then rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton, about 145km southwest of Budapest, where he dumped the body in a wooded area outside the town of Szigliget, before returning to Budapest.

He showed police where he had hidden the body after he was detained.

During Friday’s hearing the judge read testimonies from the victim’s boyfriend and father recorded by Hungarian police in the days after her death.

The woman’s boyfriend told the police that his girlfriend was a “friendly, talkative and sensitive person” and wasn’t interested in violent sex in the slightest.

Her father said that his daughter “always lit up the room” and that she might have been a bit too trusting towards people.

The trial will resume next month.