Parents settle action over death of baby four hours after birth at Limerick hospital

Leanne O'Brien and Patrick O'Donnell, the parents of baby Pádraig, speak to the media outside the High Court in Dublin on Thursday. Photograph: Collins Courts

The HSE has apologised and said there were failings in the standard of care to a baby boy who died after his birth at University Maternity Hospital, Limerick.

Pádraig O’Brien-O’Donnell from Newcastlewest, Limerick, died four hours after his birth at the hospital on June 18th, 2022, the High Court heard.

A letter of apology was read to the court as Pádraig’s parents settled their High Court action four years to the day since his death.

Outside court, his mother Leanne O’Brien said the fact of the settlement of the action falling on the anniversary of her son’s passing was not lost on the family.

“It is a difficult day made heavier, and yet it feels right that Pádraig is at the centre of it. Everything we have done over these four years, we have done for him,” she said.

“We did not pursue this case for ourselves. We did it for Pádraig, and we did it so no other mother, no other father, and no other family has to stand where we are standing now. If even one baby is safer because of what we have done, then his short life will have changed things for the better, that is what we hold on to.”

The HSE letter of apology which was read to the court said: “We write to you with profound sorrow and heartfelt regret following the loss of your baby Pádraig. We know that words cannot begin to capture the devastation and grief you are experiencing.”

Signed by the chief executive of HSE Mid West Acute and Older People Services, Ian Carter, it continued: “I wish to acknowledge without reservation that there were failings in the standard of care provided to you and your baby Pádraig. We take full responsibility for these failings and we are truly sorry.”

It added: “We are committed to learning from this incident, and we have reviewed our practices, made changes to our processes and provided additional training to our staff.

“Once again, we extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt apology.”

In the High Court on Thursday, the family’s counsel Eugene Gleeson told the court that the case against the HSE had been settled after mediation.

Two nervous shock actions brought by Pádraig’s parents, Leanne O’Brien and Patrick O’Donnell, of Newcastlewest, had also been settled, the court heard.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that Pádraig had been caused to suffer medical complications ultimately leading to his death at the hospital.

It was further claimed there was a delay to carry out a Caesarean when a decision was made that one was required.

Liability was admitted.

Noting the settlement and the division of the €35,000 statutory mental distress payment, Judge Paul Coffey extended his sympathy to Pádraig’s family on what he called a very sad and tragic case.

Outside court Leanne O’Brien said: “Four years ago on this very weekend our son Pádraig was born, and four years ago on this very weekend we said goodbye to him. He was with us for just a few short hours. But he was and he always will be our son.”

She said he was perfect and they held him and baptised him and their families met him until they had to let him go.

“For four years we have carried that morning with us. The grief has not faded. People say time heals. It doesn’t. You just learn to carry it. We carry Pádraig with us every single day,” she said.

Referring to the apology she said the HSE accepted responsibility for the failings in Pádraig’s care.

“We want to acknowledge that. It will not bring Pádraig back. Nothing ever will. But to hear it said plainly that he was failed and that it should never have happened means a great deal to us. It is something we have waited a long time to hear,” she said.