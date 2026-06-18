Occupiers of former Liberties pub remain in situ despite order to leave, court hears

The Ardee House on the corner of Ardee Street and Chamber Street in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The occupiers of a former pub in Dublin’s Liberties area have continued their activities despite a High Court order last week that they leave within three days, a judge was told on Thursday.

A week ago, trespassers at the Ardee House on Chamber Street were given three days to leave by Judge Brian Cregan. That period expired on Sunday. The court has heard the premises has been used as a cafe and a social centre since it was broken into around Christmas.

Lyndon MacCann, counsel for property owners Black Sheep Investments Ltd, told the court on Thursday: “Notwithstanding the orders, the activities remained unchecked and continued unabated.”

In those circumstances, counsel said he had no other option than to seek an order for short service of attachment and committal to prison for contempt against the defendants.

The judge said he was satisfied to grant short service to MacCann and said the case could come back next week.

The court previously heard that Eoghan Lynch and Sean Doyle, who claim to be part of the Revolutionary Housing League, as well as unknown people, were in occupation.

Both men were in court when the order to vacate the premises was made. Doyle claimed their action was a response to the homelessness crisis in which people were “dying on doorsteps” and that they would not comply with the order to leave.