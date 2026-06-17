Courts

Man due in court charged in connection with death of woman in Co Waterford

Garda believe Noreen Daly was stabbed several times before her killer attempted to dispose of her body

Noreen Daly: found dead at her home in Ardsallagh, Co Waterford. Photograph: Provision
Noreen Daly: found dead at her home in Ardsallagh, Co Waterford. Photograph: Provision
Barry Roche
Wed Jun 17 2026 - 10:011 MIN READ

A man is due in court on Wednesday charged in connection with the death of an 81-year-old widow in Co Waterford.

Gardaí believe Noreen Daly was stabbed several times before the killer attempted to dispose of her body at her isolated home at Ardsallagh.

Her body was discovered by gardaí at her home, 2km upstream of Youghal Bridge in west Waterford, shortly after 2pm on Monday after they responded to an emergency call from a local man who had raised the alarm.

A local man in his 30s was arrested at 4am on Tuesday and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

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He is expected to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court on Wednesday morning.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times