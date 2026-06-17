Courts

Man (33) charged with murder of woman in Co Waterford

Finnegan ‘Finn’ Yowell (33) remanded in custody by judge at Carrick-on-Suir District Court

Noreen Daly: found dead at her home in Ardsallagh, Co Waterford. Photograph: Provision
Noreen Daly: found dead at her home in Ardsallagh, Co Waterford. Photograph: Provision
Barry Roche
Libby Marchant
Wed Jun 17 2026 - 12:241 MIN READ

A 33-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of an elderly woman in home in west Waterford.

Finnegan ‘Finn’ Yowell with an address of Old School School House, in Ticknock, Kinsalebeg, Co Waterford was charged with the murder of Noreen Daly (81), who was found dead in her home on Monday.

Yowell, who was arrested on Tuesday morning and held in custody, appeared before Judge John O’Leary in Carrick-on-Suir District Court.

Det Garda Stephen Condon gave evidence of arrest and caution.

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He said Yowell made no reply to charge after caution.

Finn Yowell is brought to Carrick-on-Suir District Court.
Finn Yowell is brought to Carrick-on-Suir District Court.

Sgt Tom O’Brien applied for a remand in custody.

Defence solicitor Ken Cunningham requested that his client be medically and psychiatrically assessed on committal to prison. No application for bail was made.

Judge John O’Leary ordered the requested assessments be carried out and any appropriate treatments be provided to the accused.

He then remanded Yowell in custody to appear again at Clonmel District Court on June 23rd.

Yowell, who was dressed in a light grey tracksuit top and pants, did not speak during the five minute hearing.

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Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times