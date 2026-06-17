Forty-one people due in court following Garda shoplifting crackdown

Gardaí are carrying out Operation Táirge, which is focused on organised retail crime whereby people work together to target high-end goods. Photograph: iStock

Forty-one people are expected in court in Dún Laoghaire charged in relation to alleged shoplifting offences arising out from a targeted campaign by gardaí.

Gardaí began Operation Táirge, an intelligence-led initiative, in south Dublin last month.

It is focused on organised retail crime whereby people work together to target high-end goods and sell them through the black market.

It can also involve refund fraud, which entails getting refunds on goods that were stolen in the first place.

The Garda said such crime is usually co-ordinated and well organised by people who recruit others to commit theft from retailers.

A specialist unit for shoplifters was set up by the east division of the Garda’s Dublin Metropolitan Region.

It has co-operated with local retailers and business groups across southeast Dublin to identify suspects and initiate prosecutions.

Gardaí have said organised gangs have been targeting shops and shopping centres across south Dublin, stealing high-value items such as meat for resale.

The 41 adults will appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court to face a range of charges relating to retail theft and associated offences on Thursday morning.

Fifteen juvenile suspects have also been identified, with proceedings initiated separately through the youth diversion programme.