Man who raped best friend while sleeping beside grandchild jailed for six years

In her victim-impact statement, the woman described the 'shame, self-hatred and distrust that was never mine to carry'.

A man who raped his best friend while she slept beside her grandchild in a Moses’ basket has been jailed for six years.

The 44-year-old Offaly man was convicted following a trial at the Central Criminal Court on one charge of raping the woman in her home on May 25th, 2022.

A local garda told prosecuting counsel Kevin White that the woman had gone to bed about midnight and had taken her infant grandchild with her to the bedroom. The child was placed in a Moses’ basket by her bed; she had her period at the time and she took a sleeping tablet.

The woman told the jury that she later woke up to find she was naked and there was a person on top of her having sex with her. She managed to push the person off and left her bedroom.

She said her friend, the accused, then came out of her bedroom. He was naked on top and his bottoms were around his ankles.

She asked him whether he realised what he had done? But he just replied: “Where is my phone?”

White said the woman later had to call gardaí as the man refused to leave her home. She and her son managed to get him out of the house at one point, but he returned moments later and was banging on the doors and windows before he came around the back of the house and tried to gain entry there.

The man was arrested for a public order offence and the gardaí returned to the house the following morning in an effort to find the man’s phone.

White said the woman later told her son what had happened and they reported the rape to the gardaí. She was treated in a local Sexual Assault Treatment Unit and was found to have bruising and a small cut to her vagina.

The man has eight previous convictions for District Court offences, including road traffic and public order offences.

It was confirmed that he was arrested, but he maintained that the sex was consensual. He said he and the woman had sex numerous times previously and he would often call over during the night.

A victim-impact statement, read into the record by the prosecuting garda, said the woman used to “generally love life”.

“I was trustworthy and outgoing. I laughed. Four years ago, he took all that away. I feel the light that used to shine so bright is extinct,” said the woman. And she described feeling like “a zombie” living on autopilot.

The woman said she had put in to transfer her accommodation and that the rape had shattered her sense of security in the home.

“I always feel dirty, scrub my body so much, yet I still feel dirty,” she said.

She said she was handing the man the guilt and described the “shame, self-hatred and distrust that was never mine to carry”.

The woman thanked the gardaí, her wonderful friends and family, for sticking by her and the judge and jury for hearing her case.

“What happens in the dark must always come to light,” the woman concluded her statement.

Judge Paul Burns addressed the woman in court and thanked her for the statement, which afforded “valuable insight” into how the rape affected her.

Defending counsel Brendan Grehan said his client does not accept the verdict of the jury and maintains that he had consensual sex with the woman.

“His position has been constant throughout, said counsel.

He asked the court to accept that there was no gratuitous violence in the case. He said it was a sad case as his client and the woman “had been friends all their lives”.

Sentencing the man, Burns said the assailant had been a trusted friend of the victim. He noted the significant adverse effect it has had on the woman.

He set a headline sentence of eight years and, taking all the circumstances of the case into account, imposed a sentence of seven years with the final year suspended for three years to encourage rehabilitation.