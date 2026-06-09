Tusla seeks special care orders for teenage boys who suffered sexual exploitation

The separate cases concerned boys whom Tusla sought orders for their detention in special care

Details of the sexual exploitation of two teenage boys, including allegedly being raped while drugged, were heard in the High Court on Monday.

The separate cases concerned boys whom Tusla sought orders for their detention in special care.

The court also heard details of a worsening “staffing crisis” at Crannóg Nua, the largest special care unit, in north Co Dublin.

Capacity at the unit, already operating at reduced level, is “highly likely to be reduced” further “in coming days” from five beds to four, said Sarah McKechnie, barrister for Tusla.

“The situation is going backwards?” asked the judge. “Yes,” said McKechnie.

“And at speed,” said the judge.

Special care is the most secure form of care provided to the most emotionally disturbed and vulnerable children. Children aged 11 to 17 may be detained by the High Court in cases where their behaviours and circumstances pose a threat to their own lives or people around them.

Just 15 of the 26 special care beds are open, however, due to ongoing challenges recruiting and retaining special care workers.

An order was granted to detain a boy involved in serious drug-use, criminal exploitation and who has been “frequenting the house” of a convicted child rapist.

The boy has said this man had provided him with GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) – a “date rape” drug, the court heard.

“He has disclosed he would regularly blackout while attending [here] and he has complained ... of anal pain,” said Paul Gunning for Tusla. “It appears he has been sexually assaulted while there.”

He had also been sexually exploited by another adult. “One of the concerns is he says he doesn’t care that he puts himself in danger. It appears this is all in an effort to get his hands on drugs,” said Gunning.

His father threatens him with violence and he has a history of suicidal ideation and attempts.

An order was granted in the case of a teenage boy being groomed by a criminal gang, and who “appears to be in some sort of relationship with an older woman who sells drugs”.

Gunning said the boy was being sent to receive sexual favours “as payment in kind” from women who owe money for drugs.

Known to social workers since he was 13, he has had 31 referrals to Tusla. He has been in voluntary care for a number of months and goes missing regularly. He posts on social media boasting about “robbing cars”.

The court heard no bed was available for him.

Three more boys, whom the court has ordered be detained in special care, cannot access beds, the judge heard.

A young teenager, whom the judge ordered be detained on March 16th, has being missing 34 of the 43 days he has been in his current placement. His “drug-taking is escalating” and he is often “ visibly under the influence of substances”.

Concerns for another boy who was threatened with being stabbed by “a group of males” had “escalated drastically” said Maeve Cox, for his court-appointed advocate.

“He is living day by day in fear for his very life ... He is at serious risk of harm including death,” she said. “And there remains no indication when [Tusla] intends to comply with the order made in March.”

The judge said it was “an absolute disgrace” that this boy was one of four who cannot get beds.

“This young boy may die because he isn’t in special care and the bleak and grim reality of that situation does not appear to have caused the penny to drop in the minds of those responsible.

“In actual the fact the situation ... is getting worse rather than better ... At the same time [Tusla] would have us believe that progress is being made, as would the other responsible parties. It is not and it’s not good enough.”