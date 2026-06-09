Senior Kinahan figure Sean McGovern expected to serve at least 16 years of 24-year sentence

Sean McGovern, the senior Kinahan cartel figure formerly based in Dubai, is expected to serve at least 16 years of the 24-year prison sentence imposed on him by the Special Criminal Court on Monday.

His jail term is among the longest gangland prison terms, outside of murder cases, imposed by an Irish court since John Gilligan, whose gang murdered Veronica Guerin in 1996, was initially sentenced to 28 years in 2001, later reduced on appeal.

McGovern had a group of supporters in court for the first time on Monday, and when Judge Patrick McGrath began to outline the court’s decision-making in coming to a 24-year sentence, there was an audible gasp in the packed courtroom.

Det Supt Dave Gallagher of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, led by Det Chief Supt Seamus Boland, said the conviction and sentence of McGovern proved “there are no untouchables” in Irish organised crime.

“Law enforcement is committed to the pursuit and prosecution of those who are the leaders, the decision makers and the facilitators,” he said of the Kinahan cartel, while paying tribute to the family of Noel Kirwan, one McGovern’s victims, who was shot dead.

Kirwan’s son, Christopher Kirwan, said McGovern had “watched and tracked our dad for nine long months”. He questioned how McGovern, as a father of two who had survived being shot by the Hutch gang at the Regency Hotel in 2016, “could go on and inflict such pain and torment on any other family”.

Garda sources said McGovern’s sentence increased the likelihood his crime boss, cartel leader Daniel Kinahan, would be jailed for 30 years or more, perhaps life, if he is convicted in Dublin after his extradition from the United Arab Emirates, where he was arrested in April. One source said the cartel was one of the “richest and most ruthless” crime gangs in the western world, and McGovern’s sentence, for Kinahan-Hutch feud crimes, reflected that.

Dubliner McGovern, a 40-year-old father of two young girls, pleaded guilty to directing the cartel’s murder of “soft target” Kirwan (62) in December 2016, and directing an unsuccessful plot to murder Hutch associate James “Mago” Gately between 2015 and 2017.

He was jailed for 14 years for directing the Kirwan murder and for 10 years for the unsuccessful conspiracy to murder Gately, with the court ordering those sentences should run consecutively.

[ Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern apologises to victims, seeks reduced prison sentenceOpens in new window ]

As an enhanced regime – or trusted – prisoner in Portlaoise Prison, McGovern will be entitled to one-third remission, rather than the automatic 25 per cent, reducing his sentence to 16 years. He has already served one year and eight months as he has been in custody since his arrest in Dubai in October 2024.

Of seven men at the apex of the cartel, all at one point based in Dubai, who were sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury in 2022, McGovern is the first to be arrested in Dubai, the first to be extradited from the United Arab Emirates and the first to be convicted.

The judge said McGovern “planned, oversaw and directed the murder” of Kirwan, who had no involvement in crime but was a friend of the Hutch family. He was aware the killing of Kirwan was going ahead “on a particular day at a particular place”. McGovern also relayed information about the movements of Kirwan, whose car was fitted with a GPS tracker by the cartel, to the kill team that lay in wait for him outside his Clondalkin home during Christmas week 2016.

While McGovern was taking orders from others who were more senior in the cartel, he had directed people to kill Kirwan and to try to kill Gately. He had even proposed, on a supposedly secure cartel text message system, that a gunman nicknamed “Teeth” should be assigned to murder Kirwan so he would “get his confidence back” after previous botched murder attempts.

The judge described McGovern – previously of Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12 – as “a senior trusted lieutenant of the [Kinahan] organisation in Ireland”, adding he “was a significant figure in his own right”.

The Kinahan crime group was a “particularly large, well-organised, sinister and dangerous organisation”, the judge said.