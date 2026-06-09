‘Prison is not enough for people like you’: Vintage car dealer who raped teen jailed

John Malone, of Killadullisk, Killimor, Co Galway, had denied the charges but was convicted of 26 offences. File photograph: Getty Images

A woman who was sexually abused and raped as a teenager has told her rapist that “prison is not enough for people like you”.

The now 28-year-old woman, who read her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing of vintage car dealer John Malone (79), said nothing could convey the pain and suffering he inflicted upon her.

The woman said she had been “muted by fear” but was now a woman who stood up against her abuser in court and who got justice.

She said children who are abused “don’t stay little forever – we grow up and scream”.

“All I wanted was justice, for you to pay for what you did – you used money as a weakness and you exploited a child. I will never forgive you,” the woman said.

Malone, of Killadullisk, Killimor, Co Galway, had denied the charges but was convicted of 26 offences following a trial at the Central Criminal Court last April. He was found guilty of 13 counts of rape, three counts of section 4 rape, three counts of attempted anal rape and seven counts of sexual assault.

The abuse occurred during the summers of 2010 and 2011, the court heard.

John Berry, prosecuting, told the court that the woman did not wish to be named herself but was happy for Malone to be named in reporting the case.

Sentencing the man Melanie Greally said Malone groomed the child with the promise of large sums of money at a time when he was aware her family was struggling financially.

The court heard Malone was a successful and prosperous businessman at the time, and ran a vintage car business in Galway.

The judge said the complainant had been “profoundly harmed” by the actions of Malone and that her victim impact statement was a “powerful expression of the extent to which the abuse has shaped her life and her relationships”.

She set a headline sentence of 15 years, which she reduced to 12 years taking mitigating factors into account, including Malone’s age, his obvious infirmity and the fact that two of his adult children have significant health difficulties.

She noted that Malone continued to deny the charges and displayed an “abject lack of remorse” as a result. When interviewed by gardaí, he denied any offending and made disparaging remarks about the complainant and her family. He claimed the allegations were motivated by financial gain.

The court heard that Malone was 64 at the time of the offending, which began after he convinced the teenager to help him clean cars.

The court heard that in the first incident Malone parked up in secluded area and kissed the girl, who was aged 13 at the time. These sexual assaults continued, escalating to oral rape and later rape.

The woman later told gardaí that Malone abused her on a weekly or potentially more frequent basis.

Malone would give the girl money ranging from €50 to €150. She was once paid €300 for working on the bog.

The court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions placed the offending in the most serious category due to a number of aggravating factors.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had provided a service to Malone and was getting paid for sex.

She said there was “so much taken from me that I will never get back”. She described sleepless nights and nightmares, with Malone being the subject of those nightmares.

Vincent Heneghan, defending, told the court his client does not accept the verdict of the jury. He asked the court to consider the fact that Malone is almost 80 years old and has no previous convictions.