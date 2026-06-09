Man accused of Cork postman’s murder was ‘angry’ after girlfriend hit in unprovoked attack – court

Barry Daly was found dead near his home in the village of Doneraile, Co Cork in October, 2025

A 21-year-old charged with the murder of a postman was “extremely angry” after “his woman” was hit by the 44-year-old and said that he needed to “sort it out”, a murder trial has heard.

Alex Deady, of Glenview, Convent Road, Doneraile in Co Cork and two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork.

All three are charged with the murder of father-of-five Barry Daly at Rockview Terrace in Doneraile, on October 12th, 2025.

Deady and the 17-year-old accused have pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to manslaughter. The 16-year-old has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial has heard evidence from Rachel O’Kelly, the girlfriend of Deady. She previously said she was outside Eily’s Bar on Main Street in Doneraile at closing time on October 12th, 2025.

She said Daly hit her in the side of the face in an unprovoked assault.

Her brother, Fionn O’Kelly, said she was punched by Daly and that he was also headbutted by a male at the scene.

He said he was furious but that his friends calmed him down.

He stated that Daly told him that what had occurred was “an accident”. Fionn O’Kelly said he didn’t think it was an accident. However, he indicated that he “could be wrong”.

He said that he spoke to Deady who said Rachel O’Kelly was “his woman” and that he needed to “sort it out”. O’Kelly saw Deady going down Main Street with two other people and when he next saw him 10 or 15 minutes later, he told him that he had “sorted with” or “dealt with Barry”. He said at that point Deady had his top off.

Another witness, Conor O’Mahony, said he noticed some shouting between Daly and a few other “young fellas” and Daly then “swung a closed fist”.

“I don’t know who he was aiming at but he hit her (Rachel) in the jaw. I don’t think he meant to hit her. He kept saying ‘I didn’t mean it’. I am lead to believe he didn’t mean to hit her. Fionn was obviously mad that someone hit his sister.”

He said his friends calmed Fionn down but that Daly and another man end up “grappling on the floor”. They were pulled apart and a few men in their thirties or forties urged Daly to go home.

O’Mahony said he saw Deady go down towards the T-junction in the town with two other people. When Deady returned, he said, he was “visibly angry” and he and another person were carrying two golf clubs.

O’Mahony said he was in “disbelief” and that he wondered how it had “escalated to this”.

The trial has heard that Daly died of catastrophic head and facial injuries.

Prosecuting barrister Lorcan Staines had previously said the three accused “moved together, arrived together, used weapons of the same kind together, engaged to go to that place together, left together, discarded weapons together and remained in each other’s company after, even though they knew what happened”.

Staines said the onus was on the prosecution to prove that each of the three were part of a “joint enterprise and common design to murder”. The trial continues.