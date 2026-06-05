Woman who stole €43,000 in child benefit given three-year suspended jail term

Karina Kelly has no previous convictions and has since repaid all the money. Photograph: Collins

A woman who engaged in a “systematic long-term theft” by overclaiming €43,000 in child benefit over a 16-year period also forged two birth certificates, a court has heard.

Karina Kelly (60) of Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin, pleaded guilty to sample counts of theft, use of a false instrument and forgery.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard she faced 184 counts, including 177 counts of theft, five counts of using a false instrument, and two counts of forging a document, on dates between February 2002 and January 2018.

She has no previous convictions and has since repaid all the money.

On Friday, Kelly was handed a three-year sentence, suspended for four years on strict conditions.

Det Garda Brian Giblin previously told prosecuting barrister Oisín Clarke that in 2002, Kelly submitted an application to the Department of Social Protection claiming she had given birth to twins while visiting family in the United States.

Two US birth certificates were attached to the application. Kelly’s application for child benefit was approved, and payments began. However, the children named in this application were not actually twins, and Kelly altered their birth dates, the court heard.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that an enhanced payment is given when twins are born, with an additional 50 per cent paid per child. Kelly was also in receipt of payments for her other children.

When one of Kelly’s children, whom she had named as a twin, applied for a PPS number and supplied a copy of his passport in 2018, a review was triggered within the department. Authorities in the United States were also contacted regarding the birth certificates.

Giblin told the court that 177 months of overpayments were made, amounting to €43,160. Kelly repaid the money in full in March 2025.

She was arrested and interviewed three times. During her initial interview, she made admissions and said “it had been a stressful time in her life as her husband was working away”.

The garda said Kelly was very co-operative with the investigation and pleasant to deal with.

Giblin agreed with defending barrister Fergal McMorrow that his client immediately engaged with the gardaí, made admissions and provided a statement. He also agreed that Kelly came forward on signed pleas from the District Court and her pleas were of significant benefit to the prosecution.

Counsel said his client was a mother of six. He said she moved to the United States with her husband from 1990 to 1992, then returned to Ireland to care for her mother and mother-in-law.

He said that once his client was in the offence, she felt trapped, which is why it continued for so long.

A medical report was also given to the court, which outlined Kelly’s difficulties with mental health issues, anxiety and depression.

The court heard that her home, purchased in 2004 with a €1 million mortgage, was now in repossession and is in proceedings before the High Court.

He submitted his client made a “wholesome confession” to the gardaí and repaid all the money when she was able to by selling her car and renting out part of her home.

Judge Orla Crowe said it was a “systematic, long-term theft” which defrauded taxpayers.

The judge noted the mitigation put forward on Kelly’s behalf, her remorse and that “most importantly in view of the court”, she had repaid the money in full, making “considerable efforts” to do so.

She said the court was going to give Kelly a chance and she imposed a suspended three-year sentence.