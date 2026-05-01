Man due in court over fatal Edenderry house fire

Members of the fire service and Garda Technical Bureau at the scene of the fatal house fire in Castleview, Edenderry, Co Offaly, last December. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A man is to appear in court in connection with a house fire in which a woman and child died.

Four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his great-aunt Mary Holt (60) were killed in the blaze in Castleview Park, Edenderry, on December 6th.

An Garda Síochána said a man aged in his 20s has been charged and is due to appear before Tullamore District Court at 5pm on Friday.

Three other men and a teenage boy arrested in connection with the incident this week remain in custody.

Mary Holt (60) and Tadhg Farrell (4) who were killed in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly. Photographs: Families

Tadgh had been visiting his grandmother and great aunt when the home was attacked shortly before 7.45pm.

The young boy’s grandmother received serious burn injuries in the incident.

Investigators previously released CCTV footage of the attack that appeared to show two hooded individuals smashing a window before setting an object on fire and throwing it into the property.

The incident in December drew political attention and prompted locals to hold a vigil for the victims.

On Tuesday, gardaí said they had arrested three men – two aged in their 20s and one in his 30s.

Later that evening, they said they had also arrested a teenage boy.

On Thursday morning, they said the fifth arrest – of a man aged in his 20s – occurred on Wednesday evening.

All five were detained at Garda stations in the east and the midlands under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

People arrested under section 50 can be held for up to 48 hours under extensions authorised by a superintendent and chief superintendent, and for up to a total of seven days if two extensions are sought from and granted by the District or Circuit Courts. - PA