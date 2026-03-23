Courts

Natalie McNally murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdict

Judge tells jury they must be satisfied defendant is guilty ‘beyond reasonable doubt’

Natalie McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Stephen McCullagh (32) has been charged with her murder.
Natalie McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Stephen McCullagh (32) has been charged with her murder.
Freya McClements
Mon Mar 23 2026 - 11:361 MIN READ

The jury in the trial of the man accused of the murder of Natalie McNally has retired to consider its verdict.

Judge Patrick Kinney told the jury it was their task “to decide whether you are satisfied that the prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty.

“If you are not so satisfied, you must give the defendant the benefit of the doubt and acquit him.”

Stephen McCullagh (36), from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, is accused of the murder of his partner, McNally (32), who was killed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on the night of Sunday, December 18th 2022.

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She was 15 weeks pregnant with McCullagh’s child.

McCullagh denies the charge.

During the five-week trial at Belfast Crown Court, prosecutors said McCullagh had “lied and lied again” and “peddled this false alibi” that he was live streaming on YouTube on the evening of her murder.

McCullagh’s defence team said the evidence “points towards some other killer” and described an ex-boyfriend of McNally’s – who gave evidence as a prosecution witness – as “walking, talking reasonable doubt.”

On Friday, the judge told the jury there had been a considerable amount of evidence in the case about McNally’s former partner, but he reminded the jury that he was not the defendant and should not be the focus of their deliberations.

“The defendant is Stephen McCullagh, you must determine if Stephen McCullagh is guilty of the murder of Natalie McNally.”

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Freya McClements

Freya McClements

Freya McClements is Northern Editor of The Irish Times