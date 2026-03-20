Former Quinn cement firm claims trespass delaying solar power farm

A cement producing company, which was formerly part of businessman Sean Quinn’s group, has claimed in the High Court that construction of a solar power farm in Co Cavan is being disrupted as a result of trespass on the lands.

Mannok Cement Ltd, formerly part of Quinn industrial holdings, claims Liam Maguire is trespassing on the lands at Scotchtown, Mucklagh, Ballyconnell.

Late last year, Mannok was granted planning permission for a solar farm on part of the lands.

It says Maguire is an Irish citizen and he lives just across the border at The Crook Road, Corratrasna, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh. It says he is believed to have various interests in this jurisdiction and Northern Ireland.

In response to correspondence from Mannok, Maguire’s solicitors has disputed Mannok’s title to the lands.

In an application to the court on Friday seeking to serve proceedings on Maguire outside the jurisdiction, at Derrylin, barrister Declan Harmon said Maguire appeared to be occupying the lands by adverse possession (squatter’s rights).

Counsel said he lived quite close to the lands but the “border intervened”. As a result a one-side only represented application to serve the proceedings on him at Derrylin was brought before the court.

Judge Brian Cregan said he was satisfied to grant liberty to serve the proceedings outside the jurisdiction.

In a sworn statement, Valerie Hourigan, solicitor for Mannock, said while her client is hopeful of resolving the matter without the need for seeking injunctive relief, it was necessary to prepare the case should such proceedings be necessary.