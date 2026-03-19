Man convicted of murdering Garda Colm Horkan appeals verdict

Stephen Silver, who fatally shot Garda Colm Horkan after taking the garda’s own gun from its holster, has appealed his murder conviction, claiming the State’s psychiatric evidence contradicted the legal test for insanity.

Silver’s lawyers had argued at his trial that his responsibility for the killing was substantially diminished by his mental illness and that he therefore qualified for a manslaughter verdict under the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act 2006.

They relied on the evidence of consultant psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright who said Silver was suffering a relapse of bipolar disorder which contributed significantly to his actions when shooting the acting detective.

Prof Harry Kennedy, who was called by the prosecution, disagreed with Wright. He said Silver showed a functioning mental capacity by carrying out purposeful actions with specific intent. The professor cited as evidence of Silver’s functioning mental capacity, his ability to take control of the gun, pull the trigger, stand back from the victim and, supporting the gun in both hands, point and aim at his trunk.

At an appeal hearing on Thursday, barrister Dominic McGinn, for Silver, said Kennedy’s evidence contradicted the legal test for insanity under the Act.

[ ‘Gentleman’ Garda Colm Horkan fourth member of his class killed on dutyOpens in new window ]

To get to a point where a jury can consider diminished responsibility, McGinn said they must be satisfied that the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury. Therefore, counsel said, the law recognises that an ability to form an intent does not exclude the possibility that a person has a mental illness and qualifies for a manslaughter verdict due to diminished responsibility.

McGinn said the trial judge should have told the jury that an ability to form an intent does not exclude a defence under the 2006 Act.

In response, Michael Delaney, barrister for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Kennedy never suggested that purposeful actions could not coexist with insanity or diminished responsibility. Counsel said the professor had simply said that it was “one thing to look at” when assessing mental capacity.

[ Stephen Silver: The full story of his trial for the murder of Garda Colm HorkanOpens in new window ]

Delaney said the trial judge’s charge had been “entirely appropriate” in that she told the jury to consider the expert evidence in the context of all the evidence. Counsel said the jury understood that they were not engaged in a “trial by expert” and were required to consider everything they had heard, including Silver’s own testimony.

Judge John Edwards, presiding with Judge Patrick McCarthy and Judge Isobel Kennedy, reserved judgment.

Silver (49), a motorbike mechanic from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Horkan knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty. Colm Horkan died having been shot 11 times with his own gun in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17th, 2020.

In April 2023, Judge Tara Burns jailed Silver for life with a minimum time to be served of 40 years.

The trial had heard that Silver had a long history of bipolar affective disorder, which required him to be hospitalised on psychiatric wards on numerous occasions. Following each admission, Silver would stop taking his medication, causing him to relapse and be readmitted.