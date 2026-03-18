‘Unfortunate situation’ leads to discharge of jury in murder trial

The case will be mentioned before the Central Criminal Court on April 15th. Photograph: Noel Bennett / Getty Images

An “unfortunate situation” has led to the discharge of a jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his friend in circumstances of “almost indescribable savagery”.

Liam O’Leary (33) pleaded not guilty to the murder of 58-year-old John Casserly at a Peter McVerry Trust housing unit on Tone Street, Ballina, Co Mayo between October 23th and 24th, 2024.

O’Leary’s trial began at the Central Criminal Court eight days ago and it had been expected that the prosecution would complete its evidence this week.

However, Judge Melanie Greally on Wednesday told the jury that due to an “unfortunate situation”, the trial cannot continue. She thanked them for doing their civic duty by agreeing to sit in what she said has been “a deeply disturbing and unpleasant trial”. She excused the jurors from further service for five years.

The case will be mentioned before the court on April 15th.

Opening the trial on March 10th, prosecuting counsel Dean Kelly told the jury the alarm was raised when O’Leary and Casserly entered a neighbour’s apartment in Tone House, causing the occupants to flee downstairs. When gardaí breached the door of the apartment, they found Casserly lying naked on the ground with O’Leary standing over him, clothed.

Kelly said Casserly died in circumstances of “almost indescribable savagery”, having been stabbed 27 times.