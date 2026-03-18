Man accused of murdering Natalie McNally ‘lied and lied again’, court hears

Natalie McNally (32), who was killed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on the night of Sunday, December 18th, 2022.

The prosecution case against the man accused of murdering his pregnant partner Natalie McNally is that he “lied and lied again”, Belfast Crown Court has heard.

Delivering his closing statement to the jury on Wednesday, Charles MacCreanor KC said Stephen McCullagh “lied to Natalie, he’s lied to his friends ... he’s lied to the McNally family, he’s lied to police at the scene.”

McCullagh “peddled this false alibi” that he was live streaming on YouTube on the evening of her murder, and “kept it going” even after he was “caught out” when police established it had been pre-recorded, the barrister said. “He still lies at that point.”

There was, he told jurors, a “strong” and “compelling” case McCullagh was guilty.

McCullagh (36), from Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, is accused of the murder of McNally (32), who was killed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, Co Armagh, on the night of Sunday, December 18th, 2022.

She was 15 weeks pregnant with McCullagh’s child. He denies the charge.

Addressing McCullagh’s decision not to give evidence in his own defence – and to instead rely on what he said in police interview and in a pre-prepared statement – the prosecution barrister said there were many issues in the case that “if there is ... an innocent explanation for them, you would have heard it”.

He told jurors they may feel that one of the reasons they had not heard from McCullagh was because “there’s no answer he could ever give that could stand up to scrutiny in the witness box”.

“He just could not give an answer to explain away the evidence.”

Stephen McCullagh. Photograph: Facebook

The prosecution barrister outlined how McCullagh set up a “false alibi” and “repeatedly” lied to multiple people that he was broadcasting on YouTube on the night of McNally’s murder, both before and after her death.

“His claim that between 6pm and midnight he was going live is a complete fabrication,” he said.

The barrister took through jurors a timeline of the evidence against McCullagh, including online searches for Translink timetables for public transport to and from Lurgan conducted on the morning of her murder while McNally – who spent the previous night with him – was still in his home.

Jurors viewed a series of clips from CCTV and doorbell cameras which showed an individual making their way from McCullagh’s street in Lisburn by foot and bus, then walking to McNally’s home and returning to the defendant’s home address by taxi.

MacCreanor said there was a “compelling force” to the footage and “it does fit in sequence”.

“It all fits within the time frame of the murder and the time frame of the alibi, and that’s how it all keeps coming together,” he said.

The prosecution case, the barrister said, was that “this is the defendant moving from his home to Natalie McNally’s home”.

“We say there is a sequence, and there is a compulsion to this and it knits together and it ties together and it is him.”

The barrister said McNally’s last recorded communication came at 5.59pm on the night of her death, when she wished McCullagh “good luck” with his stream.

Police analysis of her YouTube account revealed she viewed it at 8.24pm. “She logged in to watch his live show,” MacCreanor said.

Addressing the jurors, he said it was for them to decide if they have “any doubt” if McCullagh was, as he claimed, “sitting at home drinking when this recording is going on, or that he’s making his way to her house to kill her.”

The trial continues.