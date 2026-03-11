Man (18) refused bail as court hears ‘premeditated’ assault at 3Arena was filmed on phone

Nathan Lupayo was remanded in custody to appear again on March 18th at Cloverhill District Court. Photograph: Alan Betson

A concertgoer lay defenceless as he suffered serious injuries during a planned attack outside the 3Arena in January, a court has heard.

A Co Laois man in his early 20s was left fighting for his life in hospital after a concert by Scottish DJ Ewan McVicar.

Nathan Lupayo (18), of Peter’s Place, in central Dublin, and a 17-year-old boy, were charged with assault causing harm to the man at North Wall Quay on January 30th.

Lupayo was also accused of violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence, with a younger co-accused, during the same alleged incident.

Gardaí from Store Street Garda station arrested the two teenagers earlier this week, with the pair facing separate court appearances on Wednesday.

Judge Michele Finan refused to grant Lupayo bail when he appeared at Dublin District Court.

Garda Thomas McEvoy alleged that the injured man was leaving the venue and waiting for friends when he was attacked by four males and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital with two bleeds on the brain and was placed in an induced coma afterwards.

McEvoy alleged that the accused’s behaviour was erratic and he approached and attacked the man with punches and kicks.

The contested bail hearing was told that Lupayo’s fingerprints were allegedly recovered from a window pane there, and that there was CCTV evidence.

The judge heard that the attack was allegedly planned and premeditated and filmed on a phone. The garda informed the court that the accused was aggressive and made threats to the injured party a number of times when brought to Store Street station to be charged.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines said the case was likely to be sent to the Circuit Court, and his client risked losing his accommodation and would abide by bail conditions.

Lupayo was remanded in custody to appear again on March 18th at Cloverhill District Court.

Earlier, the 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, appeared before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court facing the same two charges.

He has yet to enter a plea and was accompanied to his hearing by his social worker and staff from his Tusla-provided accommodation.

Garda Andrew Seaman said the boy “made no reply” when charged.

He confirmed that there were no objections to bail subject to conditions already canvassed with defence solicitor Holly Laher.

Kelly ordered the teenager to have no contact by any means with Lupayo or the complainant, to stay out of the Dublin 1 and 2 areas, to surrender his passport, and to notify of any address or phone number change.

He was also warned to obey a curfew from 11pm to 6am and to sign on at a Garda station three times a week.

The garda said the investigation was progressing, but more time was needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Judge Kelly ordered the boy to appear again in six weeks.

Reports before the court about the teenager referred to limited engagement with services trying to assist him.

The judge also noted that the teenager is now residing in accommodation in Dublin, but had been placed in other locations, and a report indicated that he had been “bouncing around different places.

Judge Kelly noted that the boy would remain at his latest placement “depending on his behaviour”.