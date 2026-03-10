Gerry Adams case to hear from Troubles victims and former IRA man

Gerry Adams leaving London's Royal Courts of Justice after the first day of the civil claim case being brought against him. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Victims of the London docklands bombings and the attack on Manchester’s Arndale shopping centre in 1996 are among those due to give evidence today in the civil case against former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams.

The case in London’s high court at the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand opened on Monday.

Three victims of IRA attacks in Britain – Jonathan Ganesh, Barry Laycock and John Clarke – are suing Adams for personal injury as they try to hold him personally liable for the bombings. They are seeking nominal damages of £1.

Adams denies responsibility for the bombings and says he was never a member of the IRA and nor did he sit on its army council, as the plaintiffs have alleged in court. The case is the first time his alleged membership of the IRA will be tested in a British court.

The first witness up on Tuesday is expected to be Ganesh, a security guard who was injured in the London docklands attack. He will be followed by Laycock, a railway worker who narrowly avoided death in the Arndale attack – glass flew over his head when he bent down to pick up his phone at the moment of the blast.

Clarke will not give evidence as, according to court documents, he is frail.

The victims are expected to be followed into the witness box by Shane O’Doherty, a former IRA member who has been critical of Adams in recent years.

The court is also expected to hear from John Ware, a BBC Panorama journalist who has investigated Adams’s alleged IRA links.

On Monday, Anne Studd, representing the claimants, told judge Jonathan Swift that Adams was as culpable for the bombings as those who planted the bombs.

Adams’s legal team, led by Gerard Craven, said he was never a member of the IRA and the case against him was based on “hearsay”.

The case continues.