Jurors to receive ‘thank you’ cards in recognition of ‘stressful’ role in court trials

Jurors are to be offered a thank-you card featuring details of available mental health resources, in response to concerns about the impact of traumatic trials on jury members.

It follows a pilot project which ran between November 2024 and April 2025, during which 600 cards were handed out to people who completed jury service.

The card is “to acknowledge the valuable contribution of individuals who complete jury service”, a Courts Service spokesman said.

“Recognising that jury duty can be challenging – particularly due to the nature of the information jurors may encounter – the card serves as a formal expression of appreciation for their time and support of the judicial system.”

As well as expressing gratitude, the card “offers practical post-trial guidance” including details of mental health resources available from the HSE.

Jurors do not receive payment in Ireland, despite trials becoming increasingly complex and sometimes lasting for several months. Nor do they receive counselling or other psychological support, including after traumatic rape or murder cases.

The new card says: “On behalf of the Courts Service, thank you for being a juror on a recent trial. By giving up your time, you supported the administration of justice in Ireland.”

Regarding psychological support, it advises jurors that they cannot discuss the trial or jury deliberations with anyone but that if feelings of stress continue for long after the end of the case, “you should contact your healthcare provider”. It also directs readers to the HSE website.

“Serving on a jury is not always easy. It may be stressful for some people as the information you may have heard or seen can be difficult,” the card says.

It also advices jurors that they may be able to claim payment from their home insurance policy for their service.

The thank-you cards handed out during the pilot programme featured a QR code which allowed jurors to offer feedback. Six hundred cards were issued and 213 jurors offered feedback on their experience.

The Courts Service said the feedback was “overwhelmingly positive, with the card receiving an average helpfulness rating of 4.2 out of 5”.

Seventeen jurors complained about a lack of travel expenses while 11 had an issue with the length of the trial. Two said there should be more guidance for jurors on the trial process and on note-taking.

Eighteen jurors raised the issue of access to counselling and eight mentioned issues around getting time off work.

The Courts Service said the card is being rolled out nationwide for a 12-month period, with a review taking place in July.