High Court cancels registration of nurse convicted of secretly filming child in changing room

A nurse who was jailed for secretly filming a child in a leisure centre changing room has had his registration cancelled by the High Court.

Francisco Javier Valverde Mateo (39) was convicted last May after pleading guilty to offences related to the covert filming and the possession of 3,999 images and 1,163 videos of child sexual abuse material. He was jailed at Galway Circuit Court for 2½ years, with the final year suspended.

At the High Court this week, lawyers for the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland sought to have Valverde Mateo’s registration with it cancelled. The midwifery board regulates the profession in Ireland.

High Court president Judge David Barniville said the case related to an “incredibly serious” criminal offence involving the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Following an application moved by Yvanne Kennedy, solicitor for the midwifery board, the judge said he had “no hesitation” in imposing the sanction sought by it.

Valverde Mateo, formerly of Ashfield Road, Greenfields, Newcastle, Galway, remains in custody, the court heard.

According to midwifery board court documents, it considered cancelling Valverde Mateo registration at a meeting in January. His registration was initially suspended last June after the board became aware of his conviction.

The board decided it was appropriate to cancel the registration for various reasons, including its finding that the offences rendered Valverde Mateo permanently unfit to continue practising nursing in the State.

The board also found that the offences committed were “fundamentally incompatible” with the nursing profession and that allowing Valverde Mateo to continue in the profession would give rise to a “significant” public risk.

The judge granted the order sought, confirming the board’s decision to cancel Valverde Mateo’s registration.