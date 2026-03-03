Garda charged with rape and child cruelty to be tried at Central Criminal Court

The man, who is suspended from the force, faces trial at the Central Criminal Court, Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A member of An Garda Síochána who has been charged with rape and child cruelty in Donegal faces a trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The man, who is suspended from the force, appeared before Letterkenny District Court on Tuesday afternoon when a book of evidence was served.

Det Sgt Kieran Naughton of the Division Protective Services Unit, based in Sligo, gave evidence of serving the book of evidence on the man, who cannot be named due to the nature of the alleged offences.

State Solicitor for Donegal, Kieran Dillon, told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented to the man being sent forward for trial to the current sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

The accused was present in court but did not speak during the hearing. He was represented by his solicitor Robert Ryan.

He is accused of two counts of raping a woman, offences that are alleged to have occurred in 2021 at an address in Co Donegal.

The man is also charged with three counts of child cruelty between 2015 and 2024, also at a location in Co Donegal.

He is also charged with assaulting a woman, causing her harm, on a date between April 2021 and April 2022.

Judge Emile Daly noted the DPP’s consent and made an order returning the accused for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The judge administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order, relating to recordings of interviews.

Bail was granted to the accused on the same terms and conditions.

He was granted bail on condition that he: reside at an address approved by gardaí; notify the authorities of any change to his address; abide by a safety order that is in place; have no contact, directly or indirectly with any alleged injured parties; and to notify gardaí of any intention to travel outside of Ireland.

Legal aid was granted to Ryan and two legal counsel are to be assigned in the case.