Woman due in court over fatal assault on man at house party in Dublin

Victim, who was in his 50s and from eastern Europe, died on Foster Terrace after being stabbed

Garda technical officers at the scene of a fatal assault at Foster Terrace, Dublin 3. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins
Sat Feb 28 2026 - 17:331 MIN READ

A woman in her 60s is due in court in Dublin charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in north inner city Dublin last month.

The victim, who was in his 50s and from eastern Europe, died on Foster Terrace, a road off the North Strand in Dublin 3, after being stabbed during a party in a house on January 31st.

Two women, both aged in their 60s, also required medical treatment in hospital after being seriously injured during the incident.

The dead man and the two injured women were all known to each other, though gardaí do not believe they are related. All three had moved to Ireland from eastern Europe.

The woman is due to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice on Saturday.

