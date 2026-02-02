Trial of Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson on child sex offences expected to begin in May

The trial of the former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor on historic child sex offences is expected to begin in May.

At a brief hearing at Newry Crown Court on Monday, Judge Paul Ramsey was told all parties are working towards a trial date of May 26th. Proceedings are expected to last for four weeks.

Jeffrey Donaldson (63) with an address in Dromore, Co Down, previously pleaded not guilty to 18 offences – one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1987 and 2008.

Eleanor Donaldson (59), of the same address, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband.

The couple, who deny all charges, were not in court on Monday as neither defendant was required to attend.

The trial, which was originally due to begin in March 2025, has already been postponed twice due to a deterioration in the mental health of Eleanor Donaldson.

Eleanor Donaldson arrives at Newry Crown Court in February 2025. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Newry Crown Court also heard an update on Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition, with her defence barrister, Ian Turkington KC, saying the judge “has the medical evidence” and she was “seriously unwell”.

He said he had evidence from one medical practitioner suggesting she was unfit to stand trial, but noted this was “insufficient” as the law stipulates fitness for can only be determined on the evidence of two experts.

Therefore, “presently fitness to be tried is not an issue that needs to be settled by this court,” the defence barrister said.

There was “no reason” why the court should not identify a trial date and “work towards that in the hope that my client is well enough” to stand trial.

The case was adjourned until March 27th.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the Northern Ireland powersharing institutions.

The then deputy leader, Gavin Robinson, was appointed his successor as DUP leader.